Four Hurt After Series Of Attacks

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating two shootings and a stabbing that left four men in hospital over the weekend.

Shortly after 9am on Sunday, two men were standing outside a home on Ida Street, when the occupants of a pink Nissan March, licence #AT1657, opened fire in their direction, hitting both men, before speeding away. Both men were transported to hospital and are now listed in serious condition.

Two days earlier, shortly after 8pm on Friday, a man was at Potter's Cay Dock when he got into an altercation with two men who are known to him, resulting in him being stabbed about the body. He was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

About three hours earlier, shortly before 5pm a man was walking on Verbena Street, off Rosedale Street, when the occupants of a pink Nissan March opened fire in his direction, hitting him to his leg before speeding away. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.