Freeport Firms On 'Life Support' Following Dorian

Freeport-based small businesses say they do not know how they will recover and resume operations after the devastating blow inflicted by Hurricane Dorian.

Many were uninsured and lost their entire inventory and equipment when Dorian's storm surge swept through the business section of Queen's Highway, all the way into downtown Freeport.

One business operator of 30 years said he was on "life support", after having to borrow cash from family and friends to relocate to smaller premises, while another reported that his firm was "totally devastated" and he had nowhere to turn for help.

"We never thought we would be devastated like this," said Craig Malone. "So, I know we all in the same boat, we do not know where to turn - and I am kind of lost."

An auto repair shop operator, his business - located next to Waugh Construction, near Queens Highway - was completely destroyed.

"It was totally devastated - everything," Mr Malone said. "It is a troublesome thing; it was where I made my bread and butter. I don't get a pay cheque or salary. I work on vehicles and I get paid. If I don't work on them, I go home with nothing. Well, it's been over a month now and I go home with nothing.

"So, I don't know what the next step is. We are all in same boat together. I lost all my equipment, and all my tools that did not get destroyed were looted. I am basically going to start again. I just looking for assistance. We never thought we would be devastated like this. So, I know we all in the same boat we do not know where to turn, and I am kind of lost."

Mr Malone said he had gone to the CA Smith Building to apply for small business financing, but the process "with government,it takes forever".

He spoke as Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) president, Ian Rolle, and chief financial officer, Deanne Seymour, met with licensees in the parking lot of the GBPA's headquarters building to hear small business operators' concerns in the aftermath Dorian.

Mrs Seymour, who also serves as the GBPA's licensing chairman, said an exercise was held two weeks after the storm where the quasi-governmental authority surveyed about 1,000 of its 3,000 licensees.

She added that the GBPA wanted to know what damage had been incurred, whether or not businesses were insured, when they would be reopening or if they were undecided, and what their immediate business needs were.

Mrs Seymour said some businesses in close proximity to each other experienced different levels of flooding. "The level of devastation was quite different, like how can eight feet of water be in one business and four feet in the other. So…it was kind of mind-boggling but we really want to hear from our licensees and get their experiences," she said.

Orthland Strachan, operator of Compusec Printing located in Arcade Building, said annual business licence fees need to be addressed to help impacted small businesses.

"I think for many of us that needs to be addressed," he said, adding that he has been operating since 1989 and that his annual license fees with the GBPA have been up-to-date every year.

"Right now, I am on life support," he said. Mr Strachan added that he had no insurance and lost all his equipment. "People are asking what I can do for you. I say to them if you want to help me, give me cash. I need to replace my equipment. And for all of us that is where we are; we need money. That is the only way we are going to get our business up and running," Mr Strachan told GBPA executives.

He also complained that banks are not lending businesses money, and that the rent charged by landlords is too high in Freeport.

"Maybe our properties have been devalued here in Grand Bahama after the hurricane and they will not look at our assets to grant us loans," he said. "Thank God if you have family or good friends with cash to assist, and that's what's been happening with me to try to get relocated and get it back up and going.

"Paying $2,500 and $3,000 rent on a monthly basis to a landlord - no more will I do it. Dorian has pushed me to a point where I know enough is enough."'

Mr Rolle said the GBPA has been speaking with an unnamed financial institution on how they can guarantee funds for small businesses in Grand Bahama.

He said: "Those discussions are ongoing, but you will have to qualify. They require some level of accountability. We don't know what the qualifications are, but you will have to qualify.

"A lot of people have left the island, and it is really imperative to figure how to help you all get back in business as soon as possible so employees can also come back to the island.

"We have to analyse who has been truly affected by the storm and do the necessary thing, either adjusting your business licence fees or writing some of the cost off."

Mr Rolle said the GBPA views the $100m Carnival cruise port as a major stimulus to the island's economy, with the Port having approved their master plan.

"They are on the ground with engineers, and I expect a lot of economic activity happening as a result of that project. The Government has also stated that Royal Caribbean and ITM are still keen about Grand Lucaya and redevelopment of the existing harbour," he added.