Micro-Grid To Be Created To Supply Power In North Abaco

BAHAMAS Power and Light is planning to create micro-grids to generate power in North Abaco and the cays in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, according to Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

"If any one of you has been in Marsh Harbour you can see that state of destruction in that community," Mr Bannister said at a press conference yesterday. "We may have as many as 3,000 poles that are down…very close to 3,000.

"There is a plan to generate the electricity by means of creating micro-grids and by utilising the undersea cable to send power from a number of places on the mainland to those cays, that is the plan that BPL is working on now. Along with a plan for renewable energy and as I indicated a number of private sector partners have come forward with plans, BPL is working with them."

He added: "With respect to North Abaco, they fared remarkably well so BPL will be seeking to create generation some place north of Marsh Harbour. Probably in the area of the new port to put some generation there to be able to power North Abaco. That is the challenge that they are working on now."

Mr Bannister could not give a timeline as to when these measures would be put in place.

"These are hugely challenging issues. When you have all of these poles that have been snapped and BPL are bringing in new poles and they are seeking to reinforce those poles by bringing in class one poles. Stronger poles, they have to replant poles, run wire all over again," he said.

"They have to bring new generation in, and they have to be ensured that the lines are safe. They walked from Wilson City to Sandy Point, pole by pole to make sure that when they turn that power on that people would be safe."

He added: "They are going to do the same thing in the north to ensure that every consumer is safe and that there are no challenges going to cause somebody to lose those their life or to be hurt. These are the things that they are working carefully on and skillfully on. They are very concerned about the well-being for the people."

The minister noted the estimated cost for the infrastructural work on Abaco will range anywhere between $80m-90m.

Mr Bannister said: "Part of that is because they are looking to do infrastructure in the Marsh Harbour area underground and when you get into that underground work, and a number of cays demanding that underground infrastructure.

"When you get into underground work you can anticipate that the cost is multiplied by two to three times of what it would normally cost for the overhead wires. The plan for the Marsh Harbour area is to create an underground network in relation to a number of substations and provide power through different areas in Abaco and the cays through that network."

Meanwhile, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said the Ministry of Education has received the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Public Works and Environmental Health to reopen a number of schools in Grand Bahama and Abaco later this week.

Mr Lloyd said: "School administrators, support staff and teachers are expected to return to Freeport Primary, Walter Parker Primary, Bartlett High Primary, Lewis Yard Primary, Martin Town Primary, Holmes Rock Primary, West End Primary, Jack Hayward Junior High, Sister Mary Patricia Junior High, Jack Hayward Senior High, St George's Senior High, Eight Mile Rock Secondary and the Beacon School officially on October 16. Students are expected to return to these schools on October 17, 2019.

"Staff and students from schools in East Grand Bahama have been reassigned to schools in Freeport. Regarding the provision of education in Abaco, students are receiving instructions from teachers and volunteers in the public schools at Crossing Rocks, Cherokee Sound, Sandy Point, Moore's Island, Fox Town and Green Turtle Cay."

He added: "It is planned that teachers and students living in Cooper's Town (Abaco) area will meet at a site to be determined sometime this week. In total, we expect that in excess of 400 students will be receiving instruction by the end of this week."