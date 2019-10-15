Splashdown For Plane At Norman's Cay

A PLANE crash landed into the ocean yesterday off Norman’s Cay with six people on board, however no injuries were reported.

According to the Air Accident Investigation Department, around 11am Sunday a Cessna C421 aircraft, registration N217PG, departed Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport for Norman’s Cay, Exuma.

When the plane landed, the aircraft’s brakes failed, causing it to exit the runway surface and crash through the perimeter fencing before going down an embankment and into the ocean some 200 feet away.

AAID said the plane traveled some 100 feet beyond the shoreline after going off a small cliff at the end of the embankment.

Residents and workers on the island helped the plane’s occupants - the pilot and five passengers - in getting out of the aircraft after it came to a stop.

AAID said based on the tide around the time of the accident, the water where the plane landed was shallow enough that it allowed the plane’s occupants to walk to the shoreline.