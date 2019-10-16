Video: Buildings Destroyed In Harbour Island Gas Station Fire

Video Harbour Island fire 1

AT LEAST two buildings were destroyed in a blaze Wednesday night after a gas station erupted into flames in Harbour Island.

Firefighters were still tackling the blaze at around 9.30pm. Fire Chief Walter Evans said he did not know if the destroyed buildings were homes.

A large quantity of fuel from a fuel truck was involved. Investigators will fly out to the scene Thursday morning.