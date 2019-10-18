John Bull Helps Displaced Students

JOHN Bull Group of Companies recently made a donation that will go towards uniforms for displaced students who are victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Inga Bowleg, director of business development at John Bull Group of Companies, presented Patricia Minnis, wife of the prime minister, and Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Confederation (BCCEC), with a cheque that will go towards the BCCEC's #fitforschool initiative of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.

The presentation took place at the Office of the Spouse on Thursday.

Mrs Minnis, who is the patron of the initiative, expressed her appreciation for the donation that will go towards uniforms for around 50 students, displaced by Hurricane Dorian who are now residing in New Providence, to attend school.

She praised the initiative as well as those businesses giving back, noting that students will feel more comfortable in the classroom wearing a uniform like their fellow classmates rather than standing out dressed in their own clothes.

Carey's Fabric & Uniform Store, which was represented by manager Kim Gibson is also extending a 25 percent discount to displaced students.

The #fitforschool initiative was created with the intention of sourcing and equipping students displaced by Hurricane Dorian with essential items as they return to school. These items include textbooks, uniforms, and footwear.

The BCCEC has partnered with a number of influential women in the business sector, as well as philanthropists, who have agreed to assist in the sourcing of funding. This is the first of many donations expected to be received.