Sorority Helps Clean Up Theatre

GRAND Bahama lost its only theatre – The Regency Theatre – which sustained severe flood damage during Hurricane Dorian.

The Psi Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc is lending a helping hand to clean and restore the 450-seat theatre on Yorkshire Drive, Freeport.

The Regency is considered “the performing arts hub of the northern Bahamas and stands out as the only purpose-built performing arts theatre in the entire country.”

With a massive stage, extensive lighting and sound facilities, and large preparation areas, it serves not only as a resource for performing arts, but for concerts, visual presentations, conferences and other special events.

Unfortunately, most of the costume pieces and props, and theatre sets were destroyed as a result of some six feet of flooding inside the building.

Richena Campbell, vice president AKA Sorority Inc, Freeport, said the organisation and its members were eager to assist in efforts to restore the theatre.

On Saturday, the women rolled up their sleeves removing debris from the mould-infested building and going through many containers of costumes and props to see what could be salvaged.

“One of our targets is the arts and we are really focusing on building the arts in Grand Bahama, and after the hurricane devastation we believe that what, in fact, we can do is help as much as possible with the efforts to restoring Regency Theatre as one of the greatest and finest theatres in the Bahamas,” she said.

Ms Campbell said that it is important to restore the theatre as quickly as possible.

“We are trying to help restore it as much as possible and as soon as possible…so we pulled out some of the debris, separated the clothing and items that can be saved, and bagged up things for disposal and pick up,” she said.

Kerel Pinder, AKA president, noted that one of the sorority’s initiatives is supporting the arts, adding that it is an important factor “to our organisation internationally and locally.”

“That has been a big part of the things we have been doing throughout the year, like coming to theatre performances, and encouraging theatre and performing arts with our mentor organisation, Twenty Pearls.

“And for me personally, I have been a member of the theatre community for years. I am a playwright and so when we realised the theatre was completely destroyed, AKA wanted to be a part of helping to restore it,” she said.