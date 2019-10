SkyGuard SEVERE Warning 1406

WEATHER CRITERIA • Thunderstorm

STARTS: 10/20/2019 1:20 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 10/20/2019 9:00 PM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS • Freeport

COMMENTS

A few thunderstorms will be around the area this evening. Though most of the storms will be light, a few could contain heavy downpours and wind gusts to 40 mph.