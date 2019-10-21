Man Shot Dead In Pinewood Gardens

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Pinewood Gardens on Sunday night.

According to reports, police were called to the area at around 10pm and found the man with gunshot injuries. EMS personnel also responded but he died at the scene.

A man is in custody assisting police.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.