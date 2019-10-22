Woman Robbed After Taking Cash From Atm

NEW Providence police are searching for the man who robbed a woman of cash shortly after she withdrew money from an ATM on Saturday.

Police said the woman had just taken money out of the ATM on Wulff Road when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her before escaping in a red Toyota Passo.

Police also said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday after he was found with a suspected stolen iPhone.

The previous day, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, a teenager was walking on Carmichael Road when he was accosted by a man armed with a sharp object, who robbed him of cash and an iPhone before escaping on foot.

Shortly before 9am on Friday, officers from the South Western Division, acting on information, proceeded to Strachan’s Hill where they conducted search and found an iPhone, believed to be stolen during the armed robbery. The 19-year-old who was arrested is expected to face charges.