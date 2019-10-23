Youth, 16, On Murder Charge

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old was arraigned yesterday, accused of the shooting death of a 44-year-old man in the Pitt Lane area last week.

The teenager, a resident of McCullough Corner, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with murdering Bruno Brown on October 14.

The 16-year-old and a 32-year-old man, Jamal Forbes aka “Gary” of Burial Ground Corner, are further charged with conspiring to kill Brown. Another man, 22-year-old Joel Saunders of Sandy Lane, is charged with abetment to murder.

According to police, shortly after 8pm on the date in question, Brown was standing on Pitt Lane off Sandy Lane, when he got into an argument with a male who was known to him, who shot him multiple times before running away.

Paramedics were called but were unable to resuscitate the man; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the accused were required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to a later date for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and they were each remanded into custody in the interim.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Prior to the arraignment, as the suspects were being escorted to the Magistrate’s Court complex in shackles, a woman who said Brown was her brother shouted at them, calling for “justice” in connection with the man’s death.

“Ya’ll ain’t riding just like that,” she emphatically told the accused.