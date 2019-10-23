Straw Vendors Criticise 'Heartless' Decision To Close Stalls

By LEANDRA ROLLE
STRAW vendors yesterday criticised the Straw Market Authority’s decision to close over 190 stalls at the market, citing it as an “unjust and heartless” move meant to drive them out of business.
In a letter addressed to SMA chairman Kelly Ingraham, the Straw Business Persons Society expressed disappointment in SMA’s “reckless” actions, noting that the vendors should have received written warning in advance about their stall closures.
The letter noted: “(Vendors) met their stalls locked upon arrival to work on October 15, 2019…why was this shock and awe tactic used in this instance? How can you and your team be so cold-hearted and reckless towards a hard-working group of people who just want to make a living and provide for their families?”
According to SBPS, the closure of these stalls results in a total of some 300 stalls closed at the market. And added to these complaints, as noted by SBPS, is the limited amount of time given for vendors to pay their fees.
From Monday to Thursday, vendors have until 2pm to pay cashiers. Meanwhile on Fridays, vendors have until 2.30 pm to pay their fees.
“When compared to cashiers at other government entities, it is evident that the straw vendors are at a grave disadvantage. This is so simply because some vendors don’t make a sale until after 2pm,” the letter said. “We believe these business hours need to change and come into alignment with other government enterprises that closes at 4pm daily.”
Vendors also complained about the lack of proper cleaning supplies provided in the Straw Market’s restrooms.
“There is very little hand soap, tissue and no hand towel placed in the rest rooms. There is still no proper signage, the lights are off in certain sections and then in the other sections there is no lighting, and in the facility, it lacks proper maintenance… the tourists are disgusted,” the letter stated.
In speaking on these issues, SBPS called for the government to address the actions taken by SMA, while also imploring officials to be more considerate to their needs.
“We firmly believe that the government should seek to appoint persons with some life experience, interpersonal skills, managerial skills, and the ability to resolve matters with wisdom…,” the letter continued.
“We (also) need the government to be more sensitive. Case in point, if the Straw Market have over 500 stalls and almost 2/3 must be shut down for arrears, that should send a loud signal that highlights that the rent is too high, and some type of concession needs to be given to vendors.”
Up to press time, Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who has responsibility for the Straw Market, did not respond to requests for comment.
The rent for stalls at the market is $37.40 a week. Mr Bannister has previously defended the government’s hard-line stance on arrears payments, saying in 2018 there were some cases of vendors who had not paid rent for years.
“They’ve had deadlines several times,” Mr Bannister said last year, after reports of evictions at the Straw Market. “I mean we have people at the Straw Market who have not paid rent for years. Three, four years (and) this is $30 something dollars per week adding up to thousands and thousands of dollars.
“We can’t run a market like that.”
Comments
ohdrap4 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
yep, they were just coming to pay 4000 two years worth of arrears. But could not do so because the office closed at 2pm.
They tried to wait until tomorrow morning, but the car and the washing machine broke down when they arrived home so they spent the money before 5pm.
It is hard to feel sorry for bill duckers.
Dawes 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
If $37.50 rent per week is too high due to the lack of sales, maybe its because there are too many stalls? Consideration should be done to cut the number of stalls so those who are there are able to make a living as they claim they are not able to do. Also if you don't pay the rent, how do you expect to be able to demand the facilities are maintained? Government should not waste one more dollar on the straw market, rather turn it over to the straw market association on a free lease but leave them to maintain it. If they don't close it down.
OriginalBey 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
They just feel as though they shouldn't have to pay. It has nothing to do with ability to pay. These vendors participate in massive asues, pay for private school, travel to New York's China Town district to buy their wears a few times a year. They have the means. The government just tolerated the slackness for far too long
realfreethinker 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
$37.40 per week $149.60 per month. " that should send a loud signal that highlights that the rent is too high, and some type of concession needs to be given to vendors". Really? is this person serious? And they want terlit paper,hand soap and hand towel. If you can't pay that rent you may want to consider a new business to be in. Bahamians real think the gov. is responsible or them from the cradle to the grave.
bahamianson 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Is this a trick question?
Chucky 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Let’s be honest. Half the junk the vendors sell is from China, and all the junk they sell is overpriced.
I’ve seen it over and over where tourists are pressured by these lowlife classless vendors they buy there wares. I suggest that if they want to survive they should off value for the dollar and treat people properly. The attitude in there is no different than a street vender’s attitude in Mexico; people don’t like it when you try to get forty dollars from them for something that’s worth 6$, and the process is insulting!
Economist 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
OriginalBey is right. I remember passing by one morning 20 years ago and they had two asues going. One was for $500 a week and the other $300. Some of the vendors were in both.
You can find $800 a week for asue but can't find $37.40 a week for rent?
