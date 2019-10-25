Ambulances Donated To Hospital

THE National Emergency Medical Services’ ambulance fleet was boosted after the DemersBraun-Crestline group – an ambulance manufacturer based in Quebec, Canada — recently donated two ambulances to the Public Hospitals Authority.

The donation brings the number of ambulances donated to PHA in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to 10.

The ambulances are the Type III MX164 models which feature best in class safety and ergonomics, reduced maintenance and an industry-leading mobility seat. The donated emergency vehicles will bolster the ability of NEMS to respond to emergencies in Grand Bahama and Abaco where the service experienced a near total loss of its ambulance fleet as a result of catastrophic flooding during Hurricane Dorian.

Director of NEMS Dr Alvery Hanna expressed gratitude for the donation.

“The donation of ambulances to our fleet in Grand Bahama and Abaco is truly a godsend as the demand is very high on these islands, even six weeks after the storm,” she said.

She added that the deployment exercise of the donated emergency vehicles is aimed at ensuring that NEMS can provide full coverage in servicing the emergency medical needs of the Bahamian community.