Woman Pleads Guilty To Harbouring Two Haitian Nationals

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN woman accused of harbouring undocumented migrants and six Haitian nationals were arraigned this week in the Freeport Magistrate's Court for breach of the Immigration Act.

Rossena Ulysse, 29, of Pearl Drive, appeared on Tuesday in Court Three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson, where she pleaded guilty to harbouring two undocumented Haitian nationals at her home in Freeport.

Prosecutors allege Ulysse harboured Darlene Joseph and Adly Brave at her home on October 21 with deliberate intent to evade apprehension by the Department of Immigration.

Magistrate Johnson convicted Ulysse and ordered her to pay a fine of $6,000 or in default serve 12 months in prison.

Six Haitian nationals also appeared before the judge -- three on the charge of illegal landing and three for overstaying.

Joseph, 34; Brave, 39; and Jelo Jaina, 27, were charged with illegal landing. It is alleged that on October 21, they were found in Freeport, having arrived in the country without the leave of an immigration officer. They all pleaded guilty and were ordered to each pay a fine of $300 or serve six months in prison.

They were also ordered deported on payment of their fines or upon completion of their sentences.

In a separate matter, Phiance Dieujuste, 52; Wilmane Noel, 41; and Vanise Lizaire, 28, were charged with overstaying.

The three women were found in Freeport after the expiration of their legal status in the country. They pleaded guilty and were ordered to each pay a fine of $2,500 or in default serve nine months in prison.

They were also ordered to be deported on payment of their fines, or on completion of their sentences.