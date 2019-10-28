Sac Honours Former Pupils

FOURTEEN movers and shakers in the country, all graduates of St Augustine’s College, were recognised by the high school’s alumni association during a special awards ceremony and gala on Saturday.

This is the second annual event, with plans in the works for more events to continue to bring together the thousands of SAC graduates in the country and all around the world.

The honourees include: Justice of the Court of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett; Dr P Samuel Bain, veteran educator and founder of Master Yourself Institute; Bridgette Francis, president of the country’s largest independent scholarship matching and international college planning firm; Kevin G Cambridge, accountant; optometrist Dr Charlene Wallace; Basil Christie, MBE, Special Olympics chair and youth and sports advocate; motivational speaker, Bishop Arnold Josey; veteran sports journalist and Tribune reporter Brent Stubbs; Psychologist and youth advocate Dr Giavana Jones; former Senator Dr Jacinta Higgs; brewer & microbiologist at GoodRobot brewing company and Limestone group, Giovanni Johnson; track and field superstar, Olympian Laverne Eve; attorney Malcolm Adderley; and the Galanis family, the children of Clifford and Zoe Galanis, whose children all attended SAC and achieved much in the community.

The event was held under the patronage of Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis. Dr Minnis, who attended the event, is also a graduate of SAC.