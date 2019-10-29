Equinor Has 100 Working On Clean Up

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

EQUINOR has 100 people in the field helping in the clear up of the massive oil spill at its refinery in East Grand Bahama.

Eskil Eriksen, public information officer at Equinor, says 50,000 barrels of oil and water have been recovered at the site “from day one to now”.

“We have come quite far in the recovery work, but there is still lots more work to do,” he told The Tribune. “We are not finished yet and we are prepared to work…until it is finished.”

Equinor says the recovered oil is “safely being contained in compliance with best practices.”

Mr Eriksen said clean-up crews are now entering the impacted forest area to the north to manually collect debris, branches and sediments with oil.

The area from the terminal to the edge of the forest where oil was observed comprises some 3.6 miles of forest area, he reported.

Response experts have conducted walk throughs in the forest and have categorised different sections according to the amount of oil found in different areas.

“We will cut off leaves and branches and bring them out physically; we will have 100 people in the woods working with this,” Mr Eriksen said.

A Wildlife Unit has also been brought in, he said. “Fortunately, there has been very little wildlife impacted due to birds and animals leaving when hurricanes are coming. So, we have little wildlife impacted, and now we see the risk of wildlife is going down because the oil is drying up and we have collected the biggest amounts (of oil) so we don’t see a high risk of wildlife challenges going forward.”