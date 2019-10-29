We Must Do What We Can, Says Mother Pratt

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN an effort to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian, the Mother Pratt Foundation will be distributing food and hygienic items to assist those in need.

Speaking to reporters at her residence yesterday, former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt said in times like these, everyone has to be willing to lend a helping hand.

The deadly Category Five storm ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama early last month, flattening homes and businesses, while leaving thousands displaced.

“Nobody saw this coming…many of our people are suffering and the masses are still down there. They have lost everything …(and) because the needs are so great, no one person can do it,” she added.

“All of us can do whatever we can to put a smile on somebody’s face So, we’re going to prepare for 500 (persons) tomorrow. Today, we’re able to sort out and distribute tomorrow a whole lot of items that will assist many people.”

As noted by Mother Pratt, the foundation will be distributing various items from different centres to persons directly impacted by the storm.

“What we have done is we have contacted those persons from Abaco who were placed in homes…we were able to identify many of them and that’s who we’re dealing with tomorrow and then we will move on afterward,” she said.

In her address, she also commended her friends from abroad - Dianne Cacciatore and Sarah Nickoson - who will be assisting with the relief efforts through the Mother Pratt Foundation.

“(Sarah and Dianne) have been a friend of the Bahamas for many years. They are a part of the donations that continue to come to us from Urban Renewal’s time…. what this says to me as a Bahamian, there are people who truly care about the Bahamas — strangers and visitors.”

Through the Mother Pratt Foundation, Ms Cacciatore said they have been able to bring in two containers so far and are currently working on bringing another.

“We hope to continue for the next few years. . .we really want to step it up a notch with the ability for us to find out what the specific needs are,” she said.