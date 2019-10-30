New Classmates Hold Surprise Birthday Party For Five-Year-Old

AN Abaco boy who was forced to evacuate with his family to Florida after deadly Hurricane Dorian got a special birthday party from his new classmates this week.

Five-year-old Ahmad Bootle, above, and his mother Tasia Bootle left Abaco after losing their home and possessions due to the Category Five storm last month.

“Our home, everything we had for our business,” his mother, pictured left, told Florida station WFLX.com. “We had a party planning business, we lost everything that was in the house. We were staying at my mom’s house and her house got completely destroyed.”

He is now enrolled at a preschool in Florida where the students came up with the idea to throw him a birthday party and the teacher made it happen.

Ahmad’s mother said Monday’s birthday party put a smile on his young face.

“He was more traumatised than any of our kids so he saw a lot, with the glass flying in my face and I was bleeding everywhere.”

Ms Bootle told reporters in Florida that the family lost most of her son’s baby photos in the storm, but they made a small video from what his father pulled from the rubble.