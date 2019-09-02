As Storm Drew Near, Police Left To Probe Two Murders

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS the northwest Bahamas prepared for Hurricane Dorian's arrival, police in New Providence were investigating two separate murders that occurred on Friday.

The first homicide was the result of a man being stabbed about the body, police said.

According to reports, two men were at a home on Bowe Avenue, Montell Heights shortly before 9pm when an altercation escalated resulting in one of the them producing a knife and stabbing the other about the body.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The second incident happened roughly two hours later shortly before 11pm.

Police said a man was standing in front of a bar on Carmichael Road when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who shot him before getting into a silver vehicle and speeding away.

Paramedics visited the scene and attempted to revive the injured man but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with these investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

These incidents have taken the country's murder count to 63 for the year, according to this newspaper's records.

Prior to both homicides, a 28-year-old man was killed the day before he was to begin a new job at Bahamas Power and Light.

Justin Davis was shot and killed on Sunday, August 25 shortly after 10pm.

Police said two men were standing in front of a home on Ross Corner when the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire in their direction, hitting one of them before speeding away.

"The injured man was transported to hospital and a short time later was pronounced dead," police said.

Relatives mourned his death calling him an "easy-going" person as they condemned the country's increasing violence.

A day before Davis was killed, on August 24, two men were shot and killed in the Family Islands -- one in Abaco and one in Eleuthera.