D'Aguilar Fears Blow To Tourism From Hurricane

THE government's forecast of a record-breaking year for tourism performance could be disrupted thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

According to Tourism Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar yesterday, although the dangerous storm would have largely affected Grand Bahama and Abaco, visitors unfamiliar with The Bahamas' geography will believe the entire country was devastated.

This, he said, is likely to affect projections, creating "enormous" concerns for the industry. He also lamented the fact that more than 20,000 cruise ship passengers who were expected to arrive in Nassau have been directed elsewhere due to the storm.

"Of course there are enormous concerns given the severity of the storm, the size of the storm and the expected level of devastation," Mr D'Aguilar told reporters yesterday. "So Grand Bahama and Abaco are obviously a major source of foreign visitors to our country and we expect there to be catastrophic damage to the infrastructure there and certainly for a number of months, at least at a minimum, we expect there to be a significant decrease of foreign visitors to those islands.

"However in Abaco especially a lot of the foreign visitors to Abaco are second home owners and so we are expecting a number of them to come in and assess the damage of their second homes and to rebuild as quickly as possible.

"There is certainly a very resilient component of our foreign visitors and so we expect that to bounce back quickly."

He continued: "Obviously New Providence is being affected just by the news that people are getting confused about the geography of The Bahamas as they always do and so when we refer to the devastation that is happening to Abaco and Grand Bahama people assume it's the entire Bahamas and so we like to emphasise that Nassau which is, of course, the economic hub and the depository for most of our foreign visitors will emerge relatively unscathed.

"We are expecting very low tropical storm force winds in New Providence and so we expect at least this component of foreign visitors to bounce back.

"For example, today we were expecting in excess of 20,000 cruise ship passengers in the city of Nassau and they have all cancelled so we are going to at least temporarily experience a significant downturn of foreign visitors, but like I say a number of the important component of our infrastructure will remain unscathed and so those will be able to bounce back relatively quickly.

"So the Ministry of Tourism's primary focus right now is to get out there that while there has been some devastation to a component of our tourism infrastructure at least the majority of it here in Nassau is open and ready to receive our foreign visitors so that will be our task at hand," the minister also said.

Asked if it was likely that Dorian would affect the Grand Lucayan's sale, Mr D'Aguilar said he was hoping it would not.

"I am happy to report that the chairman of the Lucayan Renewal Company has fully insured it. It has full replacement value insurance and so any damage that hotel incurs we expect to be able to recoup it through the insurance. So we have prepared for the inevitable. We had planned for it and I think we are ready to move on from that."

He also said: "So, yes, there will be landscaping damage, there may even be damage to the buildings as well, but you know the first line of defence is the insurance and then I know that they were expected to do a significant renovation to those buildings there. I am hoping that won't impede our intended plan to divest ourselves of the hotel in the later part of the year."

• The Cabinet Office announces that government offices in New Providence will re-open on Tuesday, September 3. All others will be closed until further notice. Public Health Clinics are to open today, September 2.