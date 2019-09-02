Hurricane Dorian Updates: ‘Severe Flooding In Grand Bahama’

9.30am UPDATE: NEMA is advising the general public that they are receiving reports of severe flooding in many areas of Grand Bahama. Rescue efforts are currently on standby and every effort will be made when the weather permits. NEMA is encouraging people not to attempt to leave their homes and to move to the highest point your house.

8.40am UPDATE: This video gives an indication of the scale of the flooding in Grand Bahama.

8am UPDATE: It appears Hurricane Dorian has virtually stalled over Grand Bahama, according to the National Hurricane Center.

• In New Providence, there is heavy flooding on Bay Street this morning and power is out island-wide.

Bahamas Power and Light director of public relations Quincy Parker told ZNS this morning that crews are working to restore power.

He said the Bahamas Power and Light office in Abaco, which was hit by the Category 5 storm on Sunday, has been flattened.

"The reports out of Abaco as everyone knows were not good," Parker said.

• With regards to the damage Dorian has inflicted on Abaco and Grand Bahama, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement: “Hurricane Dorian has caused extensive damage across the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in the Bahamas, according to rapid initial assessments from authorities and Red Cross officials on the ground.

“According to these reports, Dorian’s ferocious category 5 winds and rains have damaged houses and other buildings, leaving many people without adequate shelter. As many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed. On the island of Abaco, extensive flooding is believed to have contaminated wells with saltwater, creating an urgent need for clean water.”

The IFRC has this morning released 250,000 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to bolster the first wave of the Bahamas Red Cross’ response.