Hurricane Dorian Updates: Dames Concerned That Fatalities Could Increase

11.25am UPDATE: The Nassau Airport Development Company Ltd. wishes to advise the public that the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) is open for operations today Tuesday, September 3, 2019. There have been significant flight cancellations and as such the traveling public is asked to contact their respective airlines for flight updates. A listing of all airlines and their contacts can be found on LPIA’s website. Persons are asked to visit LPIA’s website at www.nassaulpia.com and social media channels for the latest information on airport operations.

11.15am UPDATE: Details of Bahamian government agencies in the US where you can send help (left).

10.45am UPDATE: Minister of National Security Marvin Dames confirmed that a few of the deaths during Hurricane Dorian were children but couldn't give any other details. He expressed concern and expectation that the number of fatalities will increase.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said the 21 people brought into Princess Margaret Hospital from Abaco have wide ranging injuries from partial amputation, broken limbs to needing brain surgery. He said of the people who were left behind, conditions are worsening – especially the ones needing dialysis. In addition, the Rand Hospital in Grand Bahama is unable to give any medical treatment after flooding.

10am UPDATE: US Senator Marco Rubio has said the US is ready to help the Bahamas, tweeting: “Speaking to @uscoastguard over the last day about the #Bahamas. U.S. is ready to deploy behind #HurricaneDorian to provide aid & assitance to our neighbors on the islands. “Forward, Upward, Onward, Together"#BahamasStrong”

From today’s print edition:

• Five dead in Abaco

• US Coast Guard airlifting injured out of Abaco

• Dorian hits Grand Bahama – 'We are truly In dire straits'

9.35am UPDATE: This video from Instagram shows complete devastation in Abaco.

9.15am UPDATE: The latest from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Dorian –

• Dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge on Grand Bahama.

• Wind gusts of up to 140mph.

• Storm surge 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels with higher destructive waves.

• Extreme flooding from up to 30 inches of rain.

• These hazards will continue throughout Grand Bahama for much of today.