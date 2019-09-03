Reckley On The Perfect Game Roster

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

RYAN Reckley received the opportunity to showcase his skills against the top players in his class across the United States.

He was named to the roster of the Perfect Game 14-U Select Baseball Festival hosted last weekend at the Jet Blue Park Player Development Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The fourth edition of the event featured the top 44 prospects from the national prep classes of 2022 and 2023.

Players participated in a variety of activities, culminating in Sunday afternoon’s All-Star game.

This year’s two teams were coached by former MLB pitchers Tom “Flash” Gordon and Tanyon Sturtze.

Reckley and Team Gordon came away with an 8-2 win over Team Sturtze.

He walked in the first inning and eventually scored an early run as Team Gordon grabbed an early lead they would never relinquish. They led 2-1 after three and 5-1 after five on their way to the win. After an hour long weather delay, the nine-inning game took approximately 3.5 hours to complete.

Reckley, a 5’7” 145-pound shortstop, is a student at Global Academy and was the second consecutive Bahamian player selected to the festival following Andre Arthur last year.

“Reckley is tightly wound with fast-twitch muscle, an element of his game that aids him on both sides of the ball,” his PG analysis said. “He’s a switch-hitter with present bat speed from either side, whipping the barrel while showing an advanced defensive skill-set, all of which equate to a highly intriguing international sign come July 2 of 2021.”