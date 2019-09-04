Marinas Were Prepared - But Not For Something Like This

By NATARIO McKENZIE

MARINAS in the path of Hurricane Dorain were as a prepared as they could be however Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) executive director Basil Smith noted the storm’s fury could not have been anticipated.​​

Mr Smith told Tribune Business: “I have three members that have been affected in Abaco: Treasure Cay, Hope Town Inn & Marina and Abaco Beach Resort and Marina. I’ve been unable to make contact with any of them after the hurricane’s eye was within a few miles of Marsh Harbour, after that all phone communication died. “Of course, none of them, nor any of us, could have anticipated the fury of this hurricane that started our some days ago as an unassuming tropical storm.

“Treasure Cay had some boats in the marina, which had been well secured. Hope Town Inn & Marina and Abaco Beach Resort & Marina were both closed. As the storm approached, all three expressed confidence that they were as well prepared as they could be.”​​

He continued: “Romora Bay Marina and Valentines Marina on Harbour Island have come through well and should require only some cosmetic tidying up to be back in business. The Grand Bahama, the Grand Bahama Yacht Club emptied its marina of boats days ago in preparation for Dorian’s arrival. I spoke to the marina’s manager this evening and she said they were fully prepared.

“I will maintain contact and pass on any information I receive. Hopefully, as Dorian moves on communication with the Abaco members will resume. I will pass on any information I get.”​​

The ABM in a notice posted on its Facebook page yesterday said: “We have been receiving reports of people from the US trying to boat to the Abacos to help with relief efforts. Under no circumstances should any private vessel try and reach the islands at this time.

“The current US and Bahamian government efforts are to get people OUT of the impacted areas of the Abacos and Grand Bahama. There is tons of debris floating and under the water, there is nowhere to tie up, there is are no warehousing facilities for goods delivered, roads on the islands are NOT passable and communications with the islands are still at a bare minimum.”​

It added: “We understand there is a strong desire to take action and help these communities and the offers of assistance and support have been overwhelming. Our goal is to consolidate as many efforts under the smallest number of umbrella organizations as possible in order to increase buying power and decrease the number of vessels heading to the islands with supplies. Right now we are recommending funnelling as much of the relief effort through the Bahamas Red Cross Society as possible.”