Bia Commits To Settling Hurricane Claims ‘Fairly’

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter​

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net​

THE Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) has assured that it is committed to working with those impacted by Hurricane Dorian and settling claims “fairly and in the most expeditious manner’.​

The BIA in a statement said: “In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, The Bahamas Insurance Association extends thoughts and prayers to all those impacted during this extremely difficult time. We extend condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones.

“We embrace our role as an industry with a critical role to play in the recovery and restoration of the affected islands and wish to assure the public that the insurance sector is ready and positioned to meet our contractual obligations to our clients.”​

The BIA noted that its industry partners, including insurance adjusters and catastrophe response experts, have been engaged and are on standby in Nassau, in Florida and in the region. “Following the ‘all clear’ and with the coordination of the relevant authorities on the ground, teams will be deployed as soon as possible to begin assessments,” the BIA said.​

It added: “The days and months ahead will be difficult for all. The BIA remains committed to working through this crisis with our clients and to doing all that we can to settle claims fairly and in the most expeditious manner possible, given these dire circumstances.”​