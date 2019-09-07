Hurricane Dorian Updates: Vessels Transporting Evacuees To Nassau

10am UPDATE: From the Bahamas Red Cross – “The Bahamas Red Cross is in need of assistance. Men that are free today (Saturday 7 Sept, 2019) from 9am-5pm are asked to please come to the Bahamas Red Cross, JFK Highway to help pack and lift boxes. Also, persons that can operate a forklift are also needed.”

9.50am UPDATE: Relief passage for evacuees from Marsh Harbour and Sandypoint, Abaco: The Ministry of Transport and Local Government wishes to advise the public and residents of Marsh Harbour and Sandypoint, Abaco that the Motor Vessels Captain Emmet and Legacy will be departing Potters Cay dock at 8pm, Friday 6 September, 2019 in an effort to provide passage for evacuees from Marsh Harbour and Sandypoint. The schedule will commence as follows:

M/V Legacy

9/7/2019 FROM SANDYPOINT TO NASSAU – Departs 1pm, arrives 7pm

M/V Emmet

9/7/2019 FROM MARSH HARBOUR TO NASSAU – Departs 12pm, arrives 12am

Video Sheldon Cartwright

Video Mailboat arrives in Nassau

• A join effort by the PLP’s Hurricane Relief Committee, a private company and NEMA brought an estimated 650 people to Nassau on board the Mailboat.

A social services worker on site said all on board should be registered but it’s not mandatory because they cannot enforce it. ‘It’s overwhelmed,” the worker said.

From the Associated Press: On Saturday morning, several hundred people, many of them Haitian immigrants, waited at Abaco's Marsh Harbour in hopes of leaving the disaster zone on vessels arriving with aid. Bahamian security forces were organizing evacuations on a landing craft. Other boats, including yachts and other private craft, were also helping to evacuate people.

Avery Parotti, a 19-year-old bartender, and partner Stephen Chidles, a 26-year-old gas station attendant had been waiting at the port since 1 a.m. During the hurricane, waves lifted a yacht that smashed against a cement wall, which in turn collapsed on their home and destroyed it.

"There's nothing left here. There are no jobs," said Parotti, who hopes to start a new life in the United States, where she has relatives.

Security Minister Marvin Dames said authorities were striving to reach everyone, but the crews can't just bulldoze their way through fallen trees and other rubble because there might be bodies not yet recovered.

"We have been through this before, but not at this level of devastation," Dames said.

He expressed understanding for the complaints of people who are calling for help after having their lives shattered by Dorian, but he urged patience for efforts by authorities to get in humanitarian aid.