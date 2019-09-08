Hurricane Dorian Updates: Death Toll Now Stands At 44

2pm UPDATE: Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said the death toll is now 44.

1.15pm UPDATE: The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development advises the general public that the below-listed phone line has been established at the Disaster Management Unit, Department of Social Services, dedicated for use by those members of the general public wishing to register the name(s) of family members whom they have been unable to contact since the passage of Hurricane Dorian: 323-1877.

1pm UPDATE: Coral Harbour Base, 08 SEPT. ‘19 (RBDF): Approximately 3,000 residents have been evacuated from Abaco and some of the surrounding cays since the passage of Hurricane Dorian. A total of 93 persons were brought into the capital early Sunday morning.

The latest group of displaced residents arrived on the Royal Bahamas Defence Force's Auxiliary Craft HMBS Lawrence Major shortly after 6:00 am. Relatives and loved ones were on hand to meet them.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to work along with local and international agencies on the island of Abaco in the ongoing search, recovery and relief efforts.

• From Baha Mar: “Baha Mar resort destination in Nassau has committed $2 million USD in financial aid to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery for our fellow Bahamians severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“Baha Mar’s $ 2 million USD commitment will go directly to partner relief organizations in The Bahamas as well as Baha Mar’s own dedicated work in delivering emergency relief to volunteers and disaster victims. This donation is part of Baha Mar’s ongoing devotion to a series of continued relief efforts, including a dedicated plan and investment into the longer-term recovery for a stronger Bahamas of tomorrow.

“‘Our hearts are heavy with sadness and loss over Hurricane Dorian’s path of destruction and damage to our beloved nation and its people,’ said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. ‘Now is the time to come together and support those who need our help, especially in The Abacos and Grand Bahama. Baha Mar is spearheading ongoing recovery efforts to aid today’s victims while working towards strengthen our nation to come back stronger than ever.’

“In addition to this immediate commitment, The Baha Mar Foundation is collecting financial support from our guests, partners and community and 100% of those proceeds are going directly to those in need, as well as partnering with local organizations and the Bahamian authorities to distribute daily food, medicine, supplies and other necessities to volunteers and disaster victims”

Video Minister of National Security Marvin Dames speaks to Jamaican Defence Force officers

11.10am UPDATE: From The Office of The Prime Minister:

More than 900 Bahamian police, Defence Force officers on Abaco and Grand Bahama, CARICOM security arrives to support local forces

The Government of The Bahamas is providing the necessary resources to ensure safety and security on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

As of Saturday 7 September, a total of 274 Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers were on Abaco. On Grand Bahama, there were 666 Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers on the island. These figures include police reserves.

The Government also wishes to advise that 120 security personnel from the Jamaican Defence Force, as part of a CARICOM force, arrived in The Bahamas on Saturday (7 September) evening. The team was met at the airport by Minister of National Security Hon. Marvin Dames and RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel.

As part of the same CARICOM force, 100 security personnel from Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to arrive in The Bahamas today.

Additionally, there are large numbers of security forces from the United States of America and the United Kingdom present on the affected islands involved in search, rescue and recovery efforts.

Breakdown of Bahamian Security Force Numbers (as of Saturday 7 September)

RBPF: Abaco • Ordinary officers: 100 • Reserves: 40

Grand Bahama • Ordinary officers: 400 • Reserves: 150 (Source: Royal Bahamas Police Force)

RBDF: Abaco • Ground troops: 87 • Ships crew: 47 (three vessels) • Total: 134

Grand Bahama: • Ground troops: 65 • Ship’s crew: 51 (one vessel) • Total: 116

(Source: Royal Bahamas Defence Force):

Video University of the Bahamas northern campus in Grand Bahama

10.25am UPDATE: From the Associated Press – Emergency officials say they have had to "clamp down" on aircraft demanding payment for evacuating displaced people from areas devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The National Emergency Management Agency says aviation authorities are aware of reports of "commercial activity" and will revoke flight permission for any aircraft charging fees.

The agency said in a statement Sunday that no flights are permitted to bill for evacuations and that consumer protection officials are investigating "incidences of price gouging."

Civil aviation authorities also say they are restricting air space over the devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama islands to prevent accidents and ensure only approved aircraft that are providing aid can fly there.

Officials have already authorised 200 private planes in the area and say "saturated airspace was creating a volatile situation."

• About 250 people who lost their homes when Hurricane Dorian hit the northern Bahamas have arrived in Nassau after a 13-hour trip on a government-chartered ferry.

Passengers on the "Sea Wind" ferry arrived in Nassau on Saturday, joining hundreds of other people from Abaco and Grand Bahama islands who were desperate to escape harsh conditions there.

Carlen Merizier, 23, says she and her two-year-old son are lucky to be alive. She says "a lot of people died" and that she started praying when her home collapsed in the hurricane.