Hurricane Dorian Updates: Death Toll Now Stands At 44

2pm UPDATE: Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said the death toll is now 44.
1.15pm UPDATE: The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development advises the general public that the below-listed phone line has been established at the Disaster Management Unit, Department of Social Services, dedicated for use by those members of the general public wishing to register the name(s) of family members whom they have been unable to contact since the passage of Hurricane Dorian: 323-1877.
1pm UPDATE: Coral Harbour Base, 08 SEPT. ‘19 (RBDF): Approximately 3,000 residents have been evacuated from Abaco and some of the surrounding cays since the passage of Hurricane Dorian. A total of 93 persons were brought into the capital early Sunday morning.
The latest group of displaced residents arrived on the Royal Bahamas Defence Force's Auxiliary Craft HMBS Lawrence Major shortly after 6:00 am. Relatives and loved ones were on hand to meet them.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to work along with local and international agencies on the island of Abaco in the ongoing search, recovery and relief efforts.
• From Baha Mar: “Baha Mar resort destination in Nassau has committed $2 million USD in financial aid to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery for our fellow Bahamians severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
“Baha Mar’s $ 2 million USD commitment will go directly to partner relief organizations in The Bahamas as well as Baha Mar’s own dedicated work in delivering emergency relief to volunteers and disaster victims. This donation is part of Baha Mar’s ongoing devotion to a series of continued relief efforts, including a dedicated plan and investment into the longer-term recovery for a stronger Bahamas of tomorrow.
“‘Our hearts are heavy with sadness and loss over Hurricane Dorian’s path of destruction and damage to our beloved nation and its people,’ said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. ‘Now is the time to come together and support those who need our help, especially in The Abacos and Grand Bahama. Baha Mar is spearheading ongoing recovery efforts to aid today’s victims while working towards strengthen our nation to come back stronger than ever.’
“In addition to this immediate commitment, The Baha Mar Foundation is collecting financial support from our guests, partners and community and 100% of those proceeds are going directly to those in need, as well as partnering with local organizations and the Bahamian authorities to distribute daily food, medicine, supplies and other necessities to volunteers and disaster victims”
11.10am UPDATE: From The Office of The Prime Minister:
More than 900 Bahamian police, Defence Force officers on Abaco and Grand Bahama, CARICOM security arrives to support local forces
The Government of The Bahamas is providing the necessary resources to ensure safety and security on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
As of Saturday 7 September, a total of 274 Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers were on Abaco. On Grand Bahama, there were 666 Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers on the island. These figures include police reserves.
The Government also wishes to advise that 120 security personnel from the Jamaican Defence Force, as part of a CARICOM force, arrived in The Bahamas on Saturday (7 September) evening. The team was met at the airport by Minister of National Security Hon. Marvin Dames and RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel.
As part of the same CARICOM force, 100 security personnel from Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to arrive in The Bahamas today.
Additionally, there are large numbers of security forces from the United States of America and the United Kingdom present on the affected islands involved in search, rescue and recovery efforts.
Breakdown of Bahamian Security Force Numbers (as of Saturday 7 September)
RBPF: Abaco • Ordinary officers: 100 • Reserves: 40
Grand Bahama • Ordinary officers: 400 • Reserves: 150 (Source: Royal Bahamas Police Force)
RBDF: Abaco • Ground troops: 87 • Ships crew: 47 (three vessels) • Total: 134
Grand Bahama: • Ground troops: 65 • Ship’s crew: 51 (one vessel) • Total: 116
(Source: Royal Bahamas Defence Force):
10.25am UPDATE: From the Associated Press – Emergency officials say they have had to "clamp down" on aircraft demanding payment for evacuating displaced people from areas devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
The National Emergency Management Agency says aviation authorities are aware of reports of "commercial activity" and will revoke flight permission for any aircraft charging fees.
The agency said in a statement Sunday that no flights are permitted to bill for evacuations and that consumer protection officials are investigating "incidences of price gouging."
Civil aviation authorities also say they are restricting air space over the devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama islands to prevent accidents and ensure only approved aircraft that are providing aid can fly there.
Officials have already authorised 200 private planes in the area and say "saturated airspace was creating a volatile situation."
• About 250 people who lost their homes when Hurricane Dorian hit the northern Bahamas have arrived in Nassau after a 13-hour trip on a government-chartered ferry.
Passengers on the "Sea Wind" ferry arrived in Nassau on Saturday, joining hundreds of other people from Abaco and Grand Bahama islands who were desperate to escape harsh conditions there.
Carlen Merizier, 23, says she and her two-year-old son are lucky to be alive. She says "a lot of people died" and that she started praying when her home collapsed in the hurricane.
joeblow 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
This is getting more and more ridiculous everyday. NEMA cannot demand that private planes NOT ask a price for evacuations since pilots are responsible for fuel and the risk associated with these flights into nonfunctional airports etc. Instead, NEMA should step in and compensate those willing to provide the service of their private planes for evacuations. Otherwise Bahamasair should be used exclusively for evacuating those unable to pay, because those who have the money will not wait for an inefficient government to transport them to safety!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Successive governments since 1973 have stymied the growth and development of our country as a result of their insatiable appetite for dictatorial power over anything and everything that goes on in our country. Most of the statutes and related regulations enacted by our country's legislators since 1973 give a cabinet minister or another individual as the designated proxy for the cabinet minister near absolute say over whatever the legislation (statutory act and rules) touch on. It's as if the public at large (Bahamians and other residents, and local and foreign businessmen and investors) cannot do or accomplish anything without unnecessary government (ministerial) intervention and approval at just about every step along the way of trying to do or achieve just about any and everything. This is the very means by which corruption has literally been imbedded in our successive governments. Our political leaders crave this kind of control because it enables them to dictate their wants and needs to the public at large, which if not met, results in the denial or withholding of their "cup in hand" approval processes.
Our political leaders were never intended to have this kind of unconstitutional dictatorial power that they have ascribed unto themselves through their unchecked control of the legislative process with no effective constitutionality backstop by our judicial system. And this unconstitutional dictatorial power grab by our political leaders has transformed our civil work force from being public servants to being public rulers (mini-dictators) with plenty of room for corruption by them as well.
We have literally become a country where wrongful "pay-government-to-play" is the norm, resulting in costly misallocations of capital and serious delays that stymy the efforts of individuals and businesses to get anything they wish to get done. Our country will continue to be crippled by feckless, greedy and incompetent political leaders until such time the Bahamian people take their country back from them by stripping out all provisions in our existing statute law that grant de facto dictatorial powers to a cabinet minister or his or her proxy.
Our country should be governed by elected political leaders and a civil work force who serve the the Bahamian people and our country's vital interests as opposed to political leaders and a civil work force who want to dictate to and rule over every endeavour and aspect of our lives for their very own greedy benefit and self-interests.
Porcupine 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
And, you are absolutely correct. Serve means just that. Pity we play with the language so.
buddah17 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
I feel that maybe BOATS from The Bahamas should be utilized to take the people off of the two islands, and not planes.. Safer(?) and more room to carry load....
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Flights from Haiti that have no passengers on arrival should be allowed to land and board illegal Haitian aliens if the direct return destination of the flight will be Haiti.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
The govt provided funding to the operatorars. All they have to do is do as mny trips as the funding allowed.
Boats are now being used. Mailboats and fast diving boats in Abaco and cruise ships in Freeport.
Some are being taken to Eleuthera then being ferried free of charge.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
What's your point on the government's clamping down on private flights? Obviously whatever private flight funding the government may have provided wasn't enough. Don't get me wrong though, like most Bahamians I am very supportive of our government officials ensuring that the enormous population of illegal Haitians on Abaco and Grand Bahama do not end up on New Providence. Already, before Dorian, New Providence has over 30,000+ Haitians who have illegally entered the Bahamas. They are living in ever growing crime ridden, impoverished and disease infested shanty towns that steal power anyway possible from our already overtaxed electrical power grid.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
It was only yesterday the govt reckoned that Nassau cannot accomodate all victims.
A large number of bahamians will have a place to stay.
Now, tell me, what has the govt done about tge illegals? Suspended Immigration Enforcement !!!!!!
What will happen is the illegals will be left there to loot the few standing buildings, will repair others and bring more illegals there. A real invasion.
TalRussell 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Ma Comrade, there is what 'appears be a credible report' coming out Abaco of creole speaking individuals dressed in colony's policeman's uniforms, armed with machine guns - stopping and robbing a Customs official of his wallet, yes, no .... the PM needs forthwith step forward clarify if any truth this disturbing, alarming all Abacoians circulating claim by a man''s claiming' be a high Customs official ....
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
One thing is for sure, you're a bonafide virulent source of much fake news. Yes, plenty of armed violence and looting by illegal Haitian aliens.....but the rest of what you say is highly questionable unless you can point to independent news reports from reputable media outlets.
TalRussell 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
I presented what 'appears to be a credible claim by an individual claiming be high ranking Customs official'.
I'm finished with what appears be a most credible claim. I'll leave it to the colony's comrade prime minister to dismiss because the evidence presented did not match the known facts, yes, no....
TalRussell 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
My new comrade sources are correcting that the machine gun armed robbers did rob an official customs officer but were 'NOT' wearing policeman's uniforms.
killemwitdakno 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Why no info more info on getting on the ferry?
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
What part of the well publicized and documented fact that all of Central and Northern Abaco has been completely decimated do they not get? The same goes for much of Grand Bahama. These insurance vultures should simply be cutting cheques to the insured individuals and businesses for the maximum amount of losses covered by their insurance policies, save for third party liability coverages. Instead these insurance vultures want to delay the claims settlement process in the hope of being able to persuade traumatized and desperate survivors, who have lost everything, to sign a piece of paper evidencing their agreement to accept claim settlement amounts that are much lower than they are truly entitled to receive.
The extensive aerial video coverage that has been made public of the complete and utter destruction caused by this cataclysmic event is plently evidence enough that the insurance adjusters and catastrophe experts really have nothing at all to do in the case of the vast majority of the insurance policies. The last thing insured traumatized survivors who have lost everything need right now is stress and pressure tactics from greedy insurers seeking to minimize their insurance claim settlements.
The Insurance Commissioner of The Bahamas needs to get off of her well endowed derrière and immediately make certain expected and warranted public announcements aimed at protecting insured individuals and businesses from the well known predatory practices of property and casualty insurers. These announcements should include full page notices in The Tribune, The Nassau Guardian and The Punch, as well as public announcements on the two main local TV stations (JCN not being one of them). The announcements should also appear on the Insurance Commission's official website.
The Insurance Commission must set up a special 'Dorian' unit within her official Office to handle inquiries and complaints of aggrieved policyholders who have good reason to believe they may be victims of predatory insurance practices aimed at depriving them of the claim settlement proceeds to which they are entitled to receive at the earliest possible time. Insurers found to be engaged in predatory practices should face appropriate penalties including the possibility of their insurance underwriting capabilities being suspended pending the outcome of an investigation of their conduct by the Commissioner's Office.
TalRussell 44 minutes ago
There is that mandatory 'photo op' staging with some comrade Imperialists red shirts politician -before dispatching off help to the populaces and visitors in the Abaco's and Grand Bahamaland, yes, no .... Is the Commish Constabulary, away off island on vacation ....
