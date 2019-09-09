Colonial Group: We’Ll Do Our Part

THE Colonial Group has pledged to support hurricane victims in The Bahamas following the impact of Hurricane Dorian on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

In a statement on Friday, the insurer and pensions provider said it has been “closely monitoring the impact” and “positioning staff and resources to help people in need”.

“The hurricane is clearly a massive catastrophe for The Bahamas, particularly for the residents of Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands, which were subjected to the worst of Dorian’s fierce power.

“Our first concern is for the safety and needs of residents and their families as they begin working to put their lives and that of their communities back together. Immediate relief has been sent via boat to our Freeport-based staff to help their personal recovery and the setting up of our operations.”

The group’s Bahamas-based companies – Atlantic Medical Insurance, Security and General Insurance and Nassau Insurance Brokers and Agents (NIBA) have set up temporary accommodation in Pelican Bay Hotel, Freeport, to start to receive claims, and loss adjustors are on the ground dealing with clients.

The statement continued: “Additional resources and supplies are being mobilised including nurses and staff from both Nassau and head office in Bermuda to provide support and distribute relief supplies, including critical medical supplies and care packages to our insureds.”

The company said it would continue to send resources and manpower to where it is needed most, adding: “Colonial Group will do its part to help The Bahamas get back on its feet.”