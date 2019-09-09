Four Dead, Nine Injured In New Providence Shootings

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FOUR people are dead and another nine injured following five separate shooting incidents in undisclosed areas of New Providence over the weekend.

Police were scant with the details up to press time, but confirmed that the fatal shootings occurred on Friday in four separate incidents.

Another eight people were also hospitalised for non-life threatening injuries as a result of Friday’s incidents, police have said.

Police provided no other details, other than to say that officers are “aggressively on the ground” in the eastern, south-eastern, central and south-central districts pursuing leads into those incidents.

Friday’s fatal shootings have taken the country’s murder count to 67 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the circumstances of the fifth shooting incident for the weekend that has left a man hospitalised.

According to reports, shortly after 2am on Sunday, a man was walking on St Alban’s Drive when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before getting into a silver coloured vehicle and speeding off.

The victim is presently listed in stable condition.

Friday’s murders are the first to be recorded since the passage of Hurricane Dorian. Prior to the monster storm’s arrival, police in New Providence were investigating two separate murders that occurred on August 30.

The first homicide was the result of a man being stabbed about the body, police said.

According to reports, two men were at a home on Bowe Avenue, Montell Heights shortly before 9pm that Friday when an argument escalated resulting in one of them producing a knife and stabbing the other about the body.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The second incident happened roughly two hours later shortly before 11pm on August 30.

Police said a man was standing in front of a bar on Carmichael Road when he was approached by another man armed with a firearm, who shot him before getting into a silver coloured vehicle and speeding away.

Paramedics visited the scene and attempted to revive the injured man, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before those incidents, a 28-year-old man was killed the day before he was to start a new job at Bahamas Power and Light.

Justin Davis was shot and killed on Sunday, August 25, shortly after 10pm.

Police said two men were standing in front of a home on Ross Corner when the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire in their direction, hitting one of them before speeding away.

“The injured man was transported to hospital and a short time later was pronounced dead,” police said.

He was identified by relatives as Justin Davis. Loved ones mourned the death calling him an “easy-going” person as they condemned the country’s increasing violence.

A day before Davis was killed, on August 24, two men were shot and killed in the Family Islands -- one in Abaco and one in Eleuthera.