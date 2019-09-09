Near Miss For Pm's Plane

A Bahamasair aircraft carrying Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis had to make a sudden drop in altitude while en route to Abaco to avoid a mid-air collision.
The Prime Minister was headed to Abaco on Friday to assess hurricane recovery and relief efforts on that island.
Prime Minister Minnis was accompanied by CARICOM chairman and St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet; Turks and Caicos Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson; CARICOM secretary general Ambassador Irwin LaRoque; CDEMA (Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency) executive director Ronald Jackson and other officials.
The pilot explained the drop in altitude over the aircraft’s intercom was due to the Bahamasair aircraft having to avoid another aircraft that refused to respond.
“We were all very fortunate that nothing more serious happened but this is a good example of why temporary air restrictions were put in place to allow only emergency and relief flights in the Abaco and Grand Bahama areas,” said Prime Minister Minnis.
The Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority has restricted air space over Grand Bahama and the Abacos. Only aircraft providing emergency and humanitarian relief authorised by Civil Aviation are permitted to fly in the restricted airspace.
More than 200 planes have already been authorised by BCCA.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Wow! The whole enchilada of useless hobnobbing elitist dignitaries are still making fly-over assessments with brief airport stops. Guess they just didn't trust their own eyes when viewing all of that extensive aerial and on the ground video footage and photography seen all over global media outlets. Why don't they just ask the U.S. Coast Guard for an official digital copy of its thorough assessment reports accompanied by relevant video footage and photography? We are a seriously resource constrained country that simply cannot afford all of this very costly hobnobbing.
Dawes 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Because if they did that you would then complain that the PM is not even flying to have a look at Abaco as he doesn't care.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Minnis has already had two or three previous assessment fly-overs. Must he now conduct tours of the catastrophe strewn ghastly areas for all those foreign dignitaries who want to be able to say they've seen it all with their own two eyes? Will Minnis next be inviting President Trump to do a fly-over with him as the hand holding tour guide? Right now all of Minnis's attention should be focused on how New Providence Island is going to cope with the thousands and thousands of homeless and destitute survivors who have been relocated there from Abaco and Grand Bahama.
concernedcitizen 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
@Mudda ,The new generation of medications for OCD are quite effective and have very few side effects .
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Appreciate your concern about my health, but my most recent comprehensive check-up confirmed that I'm fit as a fiddle in all respects and not in need of any meds at this stage in my life. Sadly the same is not the case for many of our fellow Bahamians who have been traumatized by Hurricane Dorian.
concernedcitizen 15 minutes ago
OCD is rarely apparent in a normal physical unless you have gross physical symptoms, ie , the need to close the door exactly 15 times etc . OCD is usually evident with multiply visit to a mental health professional or by observing somebodies behavior over a given period of time .
TalRussell 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Glad hear plane carrying the colony's PM and passengers were able land safely thanks alert Bahamalandair cockpit crew responding avoid possibly deadly mid-air collision.
geostorm 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Glad that they were landed safely.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
I don't hear the Jamaican government stepping up the plate and saying to the Bahamian government that they will take/absorb into their country any of the 14,000+ homeless illegal Haitian aliens from Abaco and Grand Bahama in order to help ease the burden on the Bahamas of the monumentally costly crisis caused by Hurricane Dorian. I guess that says a whole lot about the generosity of Jamaicans. And to think Jamaica always touts itself as one of the wealthier countries in the Caribbean Region.
Of course the same applies for many other Caribbean nations who have the ability to absorb at least some of our now homeless illegal Haitian aliens.
And what about Haiti itself?!
Alex_Charles 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Jamaica sent troops, advisors and volunteers as well as make a donation for immediate relief efforts. They have been generous. Also, Jamaica does not tout itself as one of the wealthier countries in the region, they are in fact the second poorest with only Haiti being poorer.
Get yor head out of you sour backside and stop complaining like a mentally deficient child on meth. They don't owe us a damn thing. Where do you get off with this feeling of entitlement?
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Bahamians are obviously grateful for the support received from CARICOM. Hopefully it has not come with a hefty regional political price tag. Few realize the very distorted impact that foreign owned wealth in the Bahamas has on the GDP and GDP per capita figures for the Bahamas. Our country has even complained to the U.N. on several occasions about financial assistance disadvantages we must endure because of our grossly distorted GDP and GDP per capita figures. And by the way, Jamaica is not the second poorest country in the Caribbean with only Haiti being poorer, and yes there are a good many wealthier.
Incidentally, we've had a growing problem with illegal Jamaican aliens over the last couple of decades. As you may be aware, the Bahamas has been a magnet for illegal aliens from other Caribbean nations thanks in large part to our corrupt politicians who have refused to enforce our immigration laws while touting that the Bahamas is the land of excess milk and honey in the Caribbean. Oh well, Dorian has certainly burst that make-believe bubble.
themessenger 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
@alex, never argue with an idiot, he'll drag you down to his level and beat you with experience!
Well_mudda_take_sic 25 minutes ago
Oh pleeezzzz.....
CatIslandBoy 36 minutes ago
You are one pessimistic idiot! Someone needs to say it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 24 minutes ago
Even more oh pleeeezzzzz......
CommonSense 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Lies. I'm sure they're just saying that to get people to NOW listen to them after people had to organize their own evacuations. You guys should've done the assessment on Abaco from last Monday/Tuesday! What are ya'll still flying over and assessing? St. Lucia is rarely hit by hurricanes why is their Premier there??
JimmyZ 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
...
sPhotos for the family album.
Can't claim you did, like, at the next elections, `
... if you ain't got the pix.
| 5 days here, four days there...? | Folk won't remember when exactly they were taken....
sAlways like that..... humans ain't they? | In Acet 7bn was raised But 10 yrs later there were receipts for only 5.4 (billionUSD) | it's the most lucrative top-layer o'cream of ãll ...| ... when folk just wanna give =
Zakary 34 minutes ago
It is reassuring that they landed safely, but what is going on exactly? This is a worrying report.
