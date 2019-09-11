Former Prime Ministers: We'll Assist How We Can

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH retired from public life, former Prime Ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham have made themselves available to the government to assist how they can with the restoration efforts in Hurricane Dorian ravaged islands.

However, they are sceptical about whether Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will have the former leaders, who have a combined 80 years in politics, take an active role in the recovery process.

At such a fragile time in the country, they agreed the prime minister needed now more than ever to pull from the resources available.

“Let me just say one point,” Mr Ingraham told reporters yesterday, “that may be perceived as criticism and if it is that’s too bad, too sad. Some people have the view that ‘listen, I have this job, I got this. So no I don’t need no help from you. I got it.’

“Well, it’s big. It’s bigger than any one man. It’s bigger than any one government, bigger than any one group and it’s our country all of our country and so we all have a duty to support.”

According to Mr Ingraham, despite speaking with Dr Minnis in the days that have followed Dorian’s passage, he did not think that the prime minister was minded to carve out a role for him as efforts continue.

At the same time, Mr Christie told reporters that when he spoke to Dr Minnis, he suggested that they meet, but this meeting has not taken place. He insisted that if Dr Minnis did not respond positively to his and Mr Ingraham’s offer, the country could face a disastrous set of circumstances.

They spoke moments after visiting several affected settlements in Abaco and flew over others. There were also plans to visit Grand Bahama this week, but weather did not allow this. That trip will take place some time next week.

The work of volunteers headquartered at Odyssey Aviation was also applauded.

For his part, Mr Christie said if he were prime minister now, he would have appointed Mr Ingraham as head of restoration efforts in Abaco.

He said: “I spoke with Prime Minister Minnis on Sunday. He called me to make a suggestion as to what he thought I could do. I indicated to him that we should meet if circumstances warranted it. That didn’t happen, but I indicated at the time that based on the experience that I have had through four or five hurricanes that he would be overwhelmed by this.

“I told him that he should exercise the greatest care because the reputation of the country was being assaulted, that he was personally being heavily criticised and that it was just too much even if he was symbolic, for him to be the symbol of restoration in this country. I said if you were to make a bold decision, the people of the Bahamas would applaud you.

“I want to stop right there with my conversation and say this to you, as a result of my visit today to Abaco I’ve seen the extraordinary amount of work that must be done physically. Knowing the resilience of the Bahamian people, the spirit that I spoke of as an indomitable spirit notwithstanding they are bewildered, they are despairing, they are deeply concerned and there appears to be uncertainty as to who they should turn to.

“I concluded that if I were the prime minister today of a PLP government, knowing the politics of our country I would have invited Hubert Ingraham to lead the restoration process for Abaco.”

He further suggested that the government establish an authority with the legislative power to deal with hurricane related issues on both islands, adding that if he were involved in raising money, he would have ensured these funds were followed to their destination.

“It is foolish not to recognise the strength of what I’ve recommended. It would be foolish because at the end of the day results are influenced heavily by people’s belief that restoration is on the way,” Mr Christie said.

While Mr Ingraham said he was willing to help in any way needed, he said he didn’t believe the prime minister would allow him a seat at the table.

Mr Ingraham said: “Notwithstanding what Mr Christie said, I don’t see a role for myself being carved out by Prime Minister Minnis in this restoration exercise and so I will give such advice as I can and such aid as I can, but I do not think that Prime Minister Minnis would be inclined towards having me take an active role in the reconstruction. That’s fine.”

As for the way forward, Mr Ingraham said he hoped all Bahamians would use his and Mr Christie’s efforts as an example.

“If Christie and I, he’s PLP and I’m an FNM, can come together, the same ought to happen down the line,” the former North Abaco MP said.

“The government ought to be seen to be operating without regard to politics (or) partisan politics and access talent wherever they can find it and to not have any concern among people that political decisions are being made with respect to this matter.”

Mr Ingraham said both former leaders are paid handsome pensions by the people of the Bahamas and it is the least they can do to assist in storm recovery efforts.