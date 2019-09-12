Minnis Hits Back At Former Pms

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has expressed disappointment and surprise in his predecessors, Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie, over comments they made suggesting he has ignored their capacity to help the country recover from Hurricane Dorian.
In an extraordinary statement released Thursday evening by the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Minnis called their comments misleading and referred to them as an “unnecessary distraction.”
“We as a country do not have the time for divisiveness, partisan politics or jockeying for position,” he said.
After touring Abaco on Wednesday, the former leaders expressed skepticism about whether Dr Minnis will have them take an active role in the recovery process.
Mr Ingraham said though he spoke to Dr Minnis after Dorian's passage, he did not think the prime minister would give him a role in recovery efforts.
Dr Minnis has said in response: “After the passage of Hurricane Dorian, Mr Ingraham reached out to me. An offer of a major assignment was made. He declined the offer. He also declined to meet with me at the Office of the Prime Minister.”
Dr Minnis also responded to Mr Ingraham’s view that people in the Mudd and Pigeon Peas were not appropriately warned about Dorian’s approach.
“The other thing I wish to mention is the claim that government officials did not visit shantytowns with Creole speakers to warn residents to evacuate," he said. "Mr Ingraham is mistaken on that issue as well. Media reports attest to this fact.”
He continued: "In the spirit of bipartisanship, the Cabinet of the Bahamas recommended that Mr Christie should also be asked to serve. An approach was also made to Mr Christie. It is clear that there was and still a misunderstanding but patriotism requires us to put this aside and move forward.”
Dr Minnis said in responding to the largest natural disaster in the country’s history, his government is focused on helping to restore people’s lives.
“I am heartened and deeply grateful by the extraordinary number of Bahamians and foreigners who volunteered to help and are helping the government and charities in response to Hurricane Dorian," he said. "I thank all who are contributing their time, resources and talents. As I have said in my address, this is a time for the greatest act of volunteerism in Bahamian history. We welcome all Bahamians of goodwill and generosity of spit to make their contributions to helping those in need."
For more on this story, see Friday's Tribune.
More like this story
- Former Prime Ministers: We'll assist how we can
- HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATES: Tropical storm warning for northwest Bahamas, Minnis hits back at former PMs
- Davis: Provide debt relief for victims of hurricane
- EDITORIAL: We must all pull in the same direction
- ‘Minnis does not talk to Ingraham’, says Christie
Comments
SP 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Spineless Dr. Minnis learned a valuable lesson from Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie.
"He that lieth down with dogs shall rise up with fleas"!
If Minnis was man enough to follow through with his campaign promise to root out corruption in the country instead of the asinine stupidity of offering to make these two well-known clowns "heroes", Ingraham and Christie would not have been in the position today attempting to make him look like a fool!
TalRussell 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
What's probability colony's current "most honourable" one-man's cabinet show's prime minister, might just be tempted call up Buckingham Palace to asks the Queen, to be 'off with heads' the seen as the two political antihrist's (former law partners,} yes, no .... never was no split love here be lost in the hurricane, here ...
geostorm 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Don't be distracted Dr. Minnis! This is not the time for division and partisan politics as you have mentioned. You and your team have a country to rebuild. It may appear that there are more against you than for you, but that is not so. Stay focused!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Third World demons at work ................. our elder statesmen should emulate former US Presidents' response during crises.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID