Insurance Payouts For Abacos Could Be $600m

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

COMPLETE restoration in Abaco will take a "massive" effort, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has said, adding insurance payouts in the hurricane devastated islands could be between $500m-$600m.

While Mr Ingraham told reporters he did not know how long it could take to rebuild Abaco, he said there were "several low hanging fruits" that could work to the advantage of the island.

"The vast majority of that will be money spent back to restore Abaco," Mr Ingraham said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"You know there was a hurricane in Grand Bahama where I think that the amount of money paid out was more. About $100m of that was for the Grand Lucayan hotel but that hundred million dollars went straight back to China where it came from in the first place.

"In the case of Abaco you do not have any big hotel that's been destroyed. It's mostly homes and business and generally speaking it's going to be used for the benefit of those in Abaco and the same thing applies to Grand Bahama, quite frankly because the damage down there was not as substantial as the damage in Abaco."

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said the same level of focus will be needed in Grand Bahama with an appropriate person leading the charge.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has appointed Jack Thompson and Algernon Cargill as hurricane relief and redevelopment coordinators in Abaco while Senate President Kay Forbes Smith has been appointed coordinator for Grand Bahama.

Regarding rebuilding efforts in Abaco, Mr Ingraham said: "There are a couple of low hanging fruits. We were in Grand Cay today (Wednesday), that's a community of about 350 to 400 people.

"It has central electricity, it has reverse osmosis so the community has water. It doesn't take very much to get the electricity restored or to get the water operational.

"The owner of Walker's Cay next door has resources (and) manpower. He told me that he has already put together nearly $1m for the restoration of Grand Cay.

"If they were given permission or if BPL could go and restore the couple poles and the two transformers and the fuses that are damaged his generation capacity would be able to hook in and generate electricity for Grand Cay and they could be up and running in a matter of days."