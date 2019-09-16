'Ingraham Is Welcome - But We Don't Need Egos'

By RIEL MAJOR

SOME residents of hurricane ravaged Abaco yesterday welcomed assistance from former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, but stressed egos need to be put aside in the best interests of storm victims.

Victor Patterson, chairman of the Free National Movement’s Central and South Abaco constituency association, said the recovery of Abaco is a “huge job” and help is needed from all quarters.

Mr Patterson said: “(Former) Prime Minister Ingraham, who I’m very fond of, has a large network of people who he has worked with in the past. I would just say just pick a lane so to speak and just jump right in and help. I don’t think it’s necessarily productive to say, ‘give me a title.’ Just jump right in and do it basically would be my feeling on the matter.

“The thing is, a lot of people are doing a lot of things to help. They’re not necessarily going to the government and saying, ‘here I am what do you want me to do?’ They are just diving in and helping.”

He added: “Pick an area that you think you’d be best able to help with, whether it’s securing aid or whatever. It’s so many jobs to be done…I would welcome any help.”

Mr Patterson said while he is an FNM supporter, he welcomes help from anyone – even former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

“Even from Mr Christie or anybody that wants to help, I think I should welcome the help. I don’t think the government needs to be formally handing out a bunch of roles. ‘You’re the this and you’re the that’ just find a lane and jump right in and do it,” he said.

Abaco District Council member Roscoe Thompson told The Tribune egos need to be put aside for the benefit of hurricane victims.

Mr Thompson said: “I don’t think it should be a pissing contest between Hubert Minnis, Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie. Do I say that Ingraham should be one (involved in hurricane restoration)? Yes, he is one that should be there.

“But there also should be some business people that actually live in Marsh Harbour, Dundas Town and the Murphy Town area to see what’s going on. I do think that (Mr Ingraham) can be beneficial, but they have to put the egos aside.”

He added: “I think there is trust there, a lot of people still do respect Ingraham and you know trust him. I think Ingraham would listen to the people of Abaco more per se...and he would be down on the ground in Abaco.”

Treasure Cay resident Charmaine Fox-Bootle said she thinks Mr Ingraham should be involved in the recovery efforts of Abaco.

Mrs Fox-Bootle said: “He shows heart, understanding and care.

“Putting all politics aside I don’t think his agenda is about politics. I don’t see that, dealing with him he has been a close friend to our family. He has always done everything with care and never looking for anything in return, even if you tried, he would decline.”

She added: “I truly believe he has the interest of Abaco and Grand Bahama. I truly believe he cares and would want to help those two islands. We are dealing with humans; we are dealing with individuals who have lost everything. There is one common goal and that is to get the island back up and running.”

Mrs Bootle said everyone needs to “put aside their petty difference and move on with one agenda.”

“If Mr Ingraham could be that person who could come in and help us rejuvenate our island, I am for it.”

Meghan Bootle, a Treasure Cay resident, said Mr Ingraham being involved in relief efforts can be beneficial because of his past experiences as a former prime minister and North Abaco MP.

She referenced the country’s recovery after Hurricane Floyd in 1999, when Mr Ingraham was prime minister.

“When Mr Ingraham was in charge, he helped the people. Although (Hurricane Floyd) was devastating, people felt secure and they trusted him to get Abaco back on the path of recovering and he did that.

“As you can see years later Abaco did rebuild so I think Mr Minnis should allow him to be a part of recovering Abaco and Grand Bahama as well. This is not a one-man job, I think all hands should be on deck and I don’t think they should be political about this.”

She added: “It’s Bahamians helping Bahamians and I don’t think it should (viewed) as Mr Ingraham or Mr Christie having a big ego or trying to get back in power. I think they see the situation as one man can’t do it on his own so why not get help from everybody?”

Last week, Mr Ingraham and Mr Christie held a press conference, saying they are willing to help the government with the restoration efforts in Hurricane Dorian ravaged islands.

However, they appeared sceptical about whether Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis would have them take an active role in the recovery process.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis expressed disappointment and surprise in his predecessors over their comments suggesting he has ignored their capacity to help the country recover from Hurricane Dorian.

In a statement, Dr Minnis called their comments misleading and referred to them as an “unnecessary distraction”.

“We as a country do not have the time for divisiveness, partisan politics or jockeying for position,” Dr Minnis said.