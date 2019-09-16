Three Hundred Bahamians Return To Work At Shipyard

Three hundred Bahamian employees have returned to work after the Grand Bahama Shipyard re-opened last Wednesday, showing the island “is on a path to recovery”.

“We are extremely pleased to advise that the Grand Bahama Shipyard re-opened for business on Wednesday, September 11, allowing some 300 Bahamian employees to return to work and demonstrating to the outside world that Grand Bahama is on a path to recovery,” said Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International’s president and chief executive.

The cruise line is a 40 percent part-owner in the region’s largest ship repair facility along with Carnival Corporation, which holds a matching equity stake. The remaining 20 percent balance is owned by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) affiliate, Port Group Ltd.

Mr Bayley said Royal Caribbean wanted employees, their families, vendors, corporate colleagues and those who had booked haul and repair dates to know that, despite some infrastructural challenges,the shipyard is capable of operating at projected capacity and is fully booked through 2019 year-end.

The Grand Bahama Shipyard is the only repair, refit and refurbishment facility of its kind in the Caribbean region. It is capable of handling Oasis class cruise ships such as Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, Symphony, Mariner, Harmony and Allure, the world’s largest and longest cruise ships. Each is capable of carrying more than 5,400 guests with Symphony, the largest, topping that number by nearly 1,000.

“It is because of our dedicated team at the Shipyard that we were able to re-open less than ten days after the passage of the historic storm that pummeled the island and hovered over it for days,” said Mr Bayley.

“We thank the management and every member of staff for their determination. They understood how important it was to get people back to work. While we have focused our immediate attention on providing relief, including delivering 20,000 meals a day, we know the commitment to economic recovery must be long-term.

“That is why we at Royal Caribbean have re-affirmed our commitment to do our part to create a revitalised tourism mecca in Grand Bahama with the proposed purchase of the Grand Lucayan hotel and properties, and the port. We, along with our hotel component partners, ITM Holistica, are excited about the future of Grand Bahama and proud to be part of shaping that future.”