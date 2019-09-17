$1m Donation From India

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accepted a $1m contribution from the government of India that will go towards Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

India High Commissioner M Sevala Naik presented the donation to Dr Minnis and NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

Following the cheque presentation, officials met to discuss rebuilding and resilience efforts.

Dr Minnis thanked the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the people of India for their generous contribution.

"These funds will be put to good use in our rebuilding efforts," Dr Minnis said. "NEMA appreciates this. All of the checks and balances will be put in place to ensure full accountability."

High Commissioner Naik expressed his deepest condolences to the Bahamian people for the lives claimed by Hurricane Dorian and for the devastation in Abaco and Grand Bahama. High Commissioner Naik is based in Jamaica.