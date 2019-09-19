Nema Updates On Grand Bahama

• REOPENING OF SCHOOLS IN GB

The Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd was expected in Grand Bahama on Thursday, September 19, 2019 to tour public schools badly damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Some government schools are set to re-open on Monday, September 23, 2019, however, not all public schools will be able to meet that deadline. Once the Minister of Education, along with Education officials, tours all schools on the island, a determination will be made as to which schools will open on Monday versus schools that will have delayed openings.

Superintendent of Education in Grand Bahama Ivan Butler says that work being done on some of the schools has been progressing well with the biggest challenge being mould remediation.

The primary goal is to get schools properly prepared and cleaned for re-opening.

• NEMA TO OPEN DISTRIBUTION CENTRE AT AIRPORT

Today NEMA opened a distribution centre at the Grand Bahama International Airport, giving NEMA another means to get much needed supplies to affected residents on the island.

The purpose of the distribution centre will allow NEMA to collect relief items coming in by air.

Those items will be unpacked, checked and repackaged into care packages to be distributed to residents.

The distribution centre at the airport will avoid NEMA having to truck relief items coming in by air to their temporary warehouse to be unpacked and sorted. It allows a greater level of efficiency and guaranteeing that supplies are immediately issued to those who are in need.

• DEPARTMENT OF LABOR UP AND RUNNING

The Department of Labour on Grand Bahama has set up temporary offices in the C.A. Smith Building to serve those residents who depend on unemployment benefits. Thus far, some 200 Grand Bahamians have registered for unemployment benefits since Hurricane Dorian. The hours are 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The main contact is Janet Russell at 242-376-1393. Once the cleanup has been completed, Grand Bahama Power is expected to carry out the proper inspections. Because the offices of the Department had been flooded with more than 3ft of water, all of the sockets within the building must be changed and a certified electrician must then go in to ensure that all protocols had been carried out, before the building is energised.

• ROAD TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT TO REOPEN ON MONDAY

The Road Traffic Department in Grand Bahama, which was severely flooded as a result of Hurricane Dorian and thus closed since the storm, is expected to be reopened on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Residents, who were unable to license their vehicles for August because of the passing of the hurricane, will be able to begin that process on Monday morning. The Inspection Center will be changed to a parking lot, yet to be identified, where inspection of motor vehicles will be conducted before they are licensed and registered.

The opening of the Road Traffic Department is an important element of helping the island return to normalcy.

• BAHAMAS NATIONAL TRUST READY TO ASSIST NEMA

The Bahamas National Trust gave details of how they have been affected by the storm, and to offer their services in the restoration process.

Park Manager, Elsworth Weir, says while the BNT is dealing with their own recovery processes, they are offering staff members to assist NEMA in any way they can.

Weir says the parks on the island were severely damaged through flooding and high winds. He said that some five feet of the beach at the Lucayan National Park has been washed away. He said that some engineers are coming in to assist with repairing the beach and the parks.

NEMA Coordinator Kay Forbes-Smith advised the Park Manager to seek the help of some of the NGOs on the island, who have some engineering abilities and may be able to assist the Bahamas National Trust.

• DUTY WAIVED ON VEHICLES UNDER $40,000

During the International Prayer Service last night, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest made the announcement that vehicles can be imported to Grand Bahama and Abaco without duties. Certain basic conditions apply that will be released later today (Thursday, September 19, 2019).

• MINISTRY OF WORKS ASSESSMENTS

The Ministry of Works technical teams comprising engineers, architects and inspectors have completed their assessments of government buildings and critical infrastructure within East Grand Bahama inclusive of McCleans Town, Pelican Point High Rock, Freetown, Golden Grove, Gambier Point, Turtle Reef and Bevans Town.

Plans are to go into Mather Town by Friday, September 20, 2019.

Assessments were also carried out in McCleans Town, Freetown and High Rock, within the Grand Bahama Port Authority area and West End, Grand Bahama.

The teams have also completed assessments of the Harold Degregory Complex and Sir Jack Hayward High School.