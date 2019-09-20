Conditions At Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium 'Unsatisfactory'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

CONDITIONS at the Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium, which houses more than 1,000 Hurricane Dorian evacuees, was found to be unsatisfactory upon inspection by a group of officials.

According to a National Emergency Management Agency update, the Department of Environmental Health Services, Pan-American Health Organisation and an accompanying vector control team carried out the inspection of the facility.

NEMA did not say when this inspection took place, but it said issues related to “diesel spillage from a standing generator, empty containers holding water, settled water in outdoor public areas and rodent control” were addressed. On Thursday, the agency said 1,056 people were in this emergency shelter.

An inspection of the Fox Hill Community Centre was also done and conditions for the 140 persons there were said to be satisfactory. Its grounds were also treated for rodents.

Clean up in Grand Bahama is also ongoing, NEMA said.

“The Building and Development Services Department says the cleanup of the island continues. As of Friday they will be moving into the Highland Park and the Regency Park to begin clean-up work in those neighbourhoods. The Department is also working with the Power Company to restore the traffic lights firstly in the downtown area.”

As this effort progresses, NEMA is preparing a new warehouse site.

This is a 22,000 square foot facility on Queen’s Highway.

“This new facility will greatly assist NEMA in having a bigger, more permanent location from which to work. After a few days of cleaning, scrubbing and moving around equipment in the warehouse, Commander Daxon reported that they are just about completed.

“Now, we just need the power and water so that NEMA workers and volunteers can begin moving supplies to that facility and begin distributing from there,” NEMA said in an update.

CEO of FOWLCO Logistics, Glenett Fowler said the company is helping to set up the new distribution centre.

FOWLCO is also carrying out logistics work at the Freeport Harbour to ensure that all of the supplies are coming in through the harbour.

In addition to the airport and harbour, they are also assisting with logistics at the Marina at Old Bahama Bay and supply chain management in terms of coordination and information.