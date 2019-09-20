Drug And Ammunition Convict's Prison Time Capped At Two Years

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE Court of Appeal has capped a drug and ammunition convict’s time in prison to a maximum of two years after ruling that his sentences should be served concurrently.

Gregory Lamont Miller was convicted of both possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of ammunition with intent to supply. He was sentenced to two years on the latter charge.

However, the tribunal of appellate President Sir Hartman Longley, Jon Isaacs and Sir Michael Barnett said there was a “dispute” over whether the sentences were to run concurrently or consecutively. The judges said their files suggest there “may” have been an order requiring they be served consecutively.

However, the judges said: “Certainly, this is a case in which the sentences imposed should run concurrently”.

The issue came up due to Miller applying for an extension of time in which to appeal his sentence, which was granted and treated as the appeal itself, according to the appellate judges. They consequently allowed Miller’s appeal to the extent that his sentences will be served concurrently.

“The maximum that (Miller) will serve will be two years,” the appellate judges said.