Restoration Begins At Grand Bahama Children's Home

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

RESTORATION efforts of the Grand Bahama Children's Home and Columbus House are currently being carried out, according to Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell.

Speaking to reporters yesterday on the side-lines of a press conference about Older Persons Month, Mr Campbell said the residents of the Grand Bahama Children's Home (GBCH) were placed in homes in New Providence post-Hurricane Dorian.

He said: "(They were) divided between the Children's Emergency Hostel, Elizabeth Estates Children Home, and The Ranfurly Home according to their age grouping. Work is being done to restore the Grand Bahama Children's Home and the Columbus House, which housed the older children.

"But in the interim, the same level of care that children received while in Grand Bahama they are receiving here in New Providence. …They are missing some of the caregivers that they would have had, and we are making efforts to see if we could (have a) reunion in that regard. All of our children are well."

Mr Campbell said his ministry has not received any information suggesting any child has been orphaned as a result of the storm.

"That isn't to say that it hasn't happened, but no information would have reached the Ministry of Social Services that here is child a who is now orphaned as a result of the storm. ". . .If there was such an incident, maybe other relatives would have taken them in, but no information has reached us indicating that," he said.

In a press statement issued Sunday, GBCH executive director Sheila Johnson-Smith said the facility sustained significant damage.

She said: "What wasn't totally destroyed is now mould-infested, so we are literally starting from the ground up. This has been a harrowing and very traumatizing experience for our children.

"However, the directors of the homes have all been in constant contact with me, reassuring me that our children are being well taken care of. That has been a relief for our entire team and has made it a little easier to focus on the rebuild efforts."

She added: "At this time, we simply have nowhere to house anyone or take anyone in, which is why this restoration effort is so important. We understand that now, more than ever, our services will be in great demand and we are working along with the Department of Social Services to assist where we can until we are able to reopen our doors as a place of safety and protection for our children."

Sarah Kirkby, GBCH executive board member, said the home needs money.

She said: "As our children are now in Nassau, we are not asking for any perishables. Sadly, we need to rebuild our three housing areas, our offices, and (build) two new wings in preparation for any additional children that the Department of Social Services may wish to place with us, following this horrific hurricane.

"Spartan Builders is already on-site; we have limited insurance to rebuild, but we are determined to get going right away," Ms Kirkby noted. "Our plan is also to use local builders, in order to support our Grand Bahama economy. It is the corporate entities here and the people of Freeport who have kept us open all these years."

The statement also said: "Thanks to the overwhelming assistance from volunteers and because of the staff's around-the-clock dedication, the home has been cleaned, gutted, and had the mouldy, water-stained sheetrock walls cut out and discarded."

Anyone interested in helping with the restoration of the GBCH is encouraged to donate to the organisation's GoFundMe account: Rebuild Grand Bahama Children's Home.