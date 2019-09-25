One In Four Homes Assessed In Grand Bahama Destroyed

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AS the Department of Social Services continues its home assessments in Grand Bahama, officials have revealed that of the 879 homes assessed so far after Hurricane Dorian, some 217 were considered totally destroyed.

Paula Marshall, director of social services in Freeport, reported that additionally, some 436 homes sustained major damage, while 136 had minor damage. She added that there are over 600 households with displaced residents. She also said that of the homes assessed, there were 2,264 adults and 840 children.

"Of that number, 45 percent of head of household are employed, and 54 percent are unemployed," said Mrs Marshall.

In terms of persons in shelters, the director noted that officials are desperately trying to find placing for the residents who remain in the two hurricane shelters that are still open on the island.



She said that a number of individuals in the shelters are people who lived in rented apartments and are awaiting for repairs and electricity to be restored before they can return.

Mrs Marshall said the department is working closely with landlords regarding updates on repairs.

Meanwhile, power has now been restored to the Rand Memorial Hospital and to some 41 businesses on the island.

The hospital was re-energised on Sunday for the first time since the storm. According to NEMA officials, it is the beginning of the process of returning the health facility to normal functions in some aspects.

The Grand Bahama Power Company will now focus its efforts on East Grand Bahama, which was the area hardest hit on the island.

Because of total loss of communications in the east, it is critical that GBPC stay in constant radio contact with their workers as they head out east into a dead zone.

Government schools on Grand Bahama are still closed due to challenges in repairing damage caused by the storm, according to District Superintendent Ivan Butler.

He reported that there is major roof damage and problems with mould at some schools, which must be addressed before reopening.

Mr Butler called for assistance from roofers and painters to help the Ministry of Education with necessary repairs.

He indicated that education officials should be able to provide an update on the reopening of school by the middle of the week, noting that some schools had sustained less damage and are able to open sooner than others, after some cleanup work.

Superintendent Butler stressed that it is important for children to return to school to re-establish some normalcy to their lives.

Officials also reported that some 5,000 residents on Grand Bahama received relief supplies at the Independence Park, in Freeport, on the weekend.

The event was hailed as a "success" by NEMA, which reported that officials were forced to open the gates before the noon start time due to the number of persons that turned out early to the park.

Trailers of hurricane relief supplies were driven to the park and unloaded and placed on tables for residents to collect, including water, boxes of dried goods, hygiene products, canned goods, baby items, household items, tarps, and other supplies.

In spite of long lines, residents waited patiently to collect what they needed, NEMA officials reported.

Due to the success on Saturday, Operation Relief Saturday was extended to Sunday, and thousands more came to collect supplies.

NEMA officials stated that they will host the event again in different locations, taking hurricane relief supplies to the people.

