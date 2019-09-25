Red Cross: We'll Be There Until Work Is Done

POST-recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian are critical and the Red Cross will be there until the work is done, according to president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Dr Francesco Rocca.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after a tour of Abaco, Dr Rocca said he was astonished to see the level of destruction there.

"There are no words to describe what I saw on the ground. I didn't expect that level of devastation."

As such, he added that The Bahamas is a top priority as is the case in any major disaster.

"The level of attention must be always high. This is the way we work," he said.

He also said that the issue of clean water is of the highest priority.

"Immediately, water sanitation is a top priority. We have to think about the survival of the people."

Dr Rocca added that the IFRC will scale up its activities in The Bahamas as part of its commitment.

"We hope that in the next day or two, we can sign with the government a status agreement so that we have the legal status to work on the ground to support local Red Cross," he added.

The IFRC president stressed that the Bahamas Red Cross will lead the efforts on the ground.

"This is the way we work. The national society understands the traditions, the customs and the needs of their people and the best way to deal with situations. It is our role to fully support."

The United Nations held a Climate Action Summit this week.

Dr Rocca said what has happened in The Bahamas is just one of the typical disasters related to the climate.

"With concrete action we can save a lot of lives," he said.

He also said that transparency is key with the Red Cross' work.

"As the Red Cross it is important to show people how we will spend money; to share the plan that we have for the Bahamian community. Engagement is everything."

The Red Cross will also provide support in forensics assistance, helping to identify dead loved ones through DNA.

On Saturday, Dr Rocca visited the Sir Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium where scores of people who were displaced by the hurricane are housed.

"There are so many broken lives," he said. "It is not not only about providing food and water but it is about their dignity. These people have lost everything."

Meanwhile, president of the Bahamas Red Cross Society Terez Curry underscored the importance of volunteerism and other means of assistance.

"You can come to our headquarters at JFK (Drive) and sign up. If you wish to make a donation you can do so at the same time or go to our website, bahamasredcross.org and you can donate online or at SunCash in person or online or our GoFundMe account," she said.