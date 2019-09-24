Tennyson Wells Dies: Former Minister Had Lengthy Health Battle

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER battling prostate cancer, hypertension and diabetes, “tenacious” and “fearless” former Cabinet minister Tennyson Wells died at his home yesterday morning.

“I guess he gave up,” Tennyson Wells Jr said of his father, telling The Tribune the death had been the end of two separate stints in hospital, the first happening about two weeks ago.

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute chairman, known as an outspoken public figure, was 72 years old.

“He had several ailments,” his son said. “He had prostate cancer; he also had diabetes and high blood pressure. He was on several medications and he was hospitalised about two weeks ago and subsequently discharged last week sometime at which time he went back for a follow-up session.

“He was admitted again to Doctors Hospital and then he was there until this past Friday (when) they discharged him and he was home, he was recovering and doing well. The doctor gave him a bunch of medications.

“This morning I guess he gave up, he passed away.”

Mr Wells Jr said the family was coping with the loss as best they could, but the focus would now be on continuing Mr Wells’ legacy as he would have wanted.

“We are going to try to move his plans forward as he would have wanted it and try as best we could to follow through with his plans. That is the intention.”

He said he would mainly remember his father’s generosity, intelligence and business acumen.

“My father was a very shrewd businessman, very much involved in family and he believed in keeping family close and doing the best he could to keep his legacy alive,” Mr Wells Jr said.

As news spread yesterday of Mr Wells’ death, condolences poured in from numerous public figures, including Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, and former prime minister Hubert Ingraham.

Dr Minnis said through hard work, Mr Wells became a successful attorney and businessman.

“Mr Wells was a patriot,” Dr Minnis said in a press statement yesterday. “He did not just sit on the sidelines and complain about what was wrong with the Bahamas. He offered himself for public life, made a contribution and had a distinguished career.

“I was pleased that after the 2017 general election, he accepted an appointment as chairman and president of BAMSI.

“To the end, he sought to ensure that greater opportunity was afforded to more Bahamians, including farmers and those in the fishing industry. For this, and all his service to his beloved country, I am grateful.”

In a statement, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he was saddened to learn of the passing of his former colleague.

Mr Wells was an early founding member of the Free National Movement who joined with others in welcoming Mr Ingraham into the leadership of the organisation. “It was during almost two terms in office as a minister in governments which I led, an engaged and dedicated member of cabinet,” said Mr Ingraham.

“Tennyson held strong views and was a tenacious and fearless warrior in garnering support for them,” Mr Ingraham said. “He was charged with responsibility for transport, agriculture and fisheries and the Office of the Attorney General. I will always appreciate the contributions he made to many of the policies put in place by the FNM in government.

“Tennyson was politically ambitious. His resignation from Cabinet to pursue the leadership of his party eventually led to a parting in our political ways, but did not diminish my opinion of him as a man dedicated to the advancement of the Bahamian people and of our country,” Mr Ingraham said.

He will be remembered for his forthrightness, his determination and his many contributions to his constituents in Bamboo Town and also to Long Island, the island of his heritage for which he carried a special torch.

“May he rest in peace”.

Meanwhile, the FNM said the former MP was one of the brave supporters that helped bring the party to victory in 1992, ending 25 years of consecutive PLP rule.

“There was a Bahamian renewal under those FNM governments Mr Wells was part of,” the governing party said in a press statement. “The economy grew robustly; the media was opened up; there was greater participation for women in high offices of state; there was more fairness in accessing opportunity.

“Mr Wells, an attorney and businessman, was a nationalist who always advocated for Bahamians. He believed government should work to better the lives of all Bahamians, and that policy should provide Bahamians with the opportunity to thrive in all fields and businesses.”

Under the FNM, Mr Wells served as the member of Parliament for Bamboo Town and in various Cabinet posts, including attorney general and minister of agriculture and fisheries.

Though retired from front-line politics, the FNM said Mr Wells saw the need for party unity in the run-up to the last general election.

“He was a key supporter of party leader Dr Hubert Minnis in the FNM’s last leadership race,” the FNM noted. “Well aware of the need for the defeat of yet another corrupt PLP government, Mr Wells then stood firmly behind Dr Minnis and the party in the 2017 general election. His work behind the scenes was valuable in helping secure victory on May 10, 2017.”

Mr Wells’ contribution to the country was remembered by serving Cabinet ministers.

Finance Minister Peter Turnquest, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands and Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard all extended condolences to Mr Wells’ wife, children and family.

For Mr Pintard it was a shock to learn of his death, adding that he had spoken to Mr Wells on Monday.

BAMSI, under his tenure, Mr Pintard said, was well on its way toward its goals with a number of capital projects underway.

These included a new packing facility with modern equipment for preparing produce for market.

“His innovations at BAMSI also included a focus on crop diversity based on the needs of consumers as well as the introduction of aquaculture to BAMSI’s portfolio,” Mr Pintard said.

As an agriculturalist with a strong business sense, Mr Wells oversaw a transformation at BAMSI that will reap rewards well into the future, Mr Pintard said.

For his part, Mr Turnquest told reporters yesterday: “It is a sad moment for us certainly in the Free National Movement as well as many Bahamians to learn of the passing of former Cabinet minister Tennyson Wells, who happens to be a relative of mine.

“As you all know, Mr Wells was a very distinguished business person, one who contributed significantly to the country, particularly in agriculture. He is a son of Long Island, a very proud Bahamian. Certainly, his contributions in the past as well as his current role as chairman of BAMSI will certainly be missed.”

Dr Sands said: “He has served well as the honourable member for Bamboo Town, as the attorney general. He has worked with this administration at BAMSI and has been a loyal supporter off and on, but of recent days a loyal supporter to this party. May he rest in peace and may his soul rise in glory.”

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said he was honoured to have had Mr Wells’ support during the last general election.

Mr Wells became a member of the FNM in 1973 and from the moment he entered politics, he was outspoken.

On December 14, 1999, after having held several posts and a storied past with the party, Mr Wells decided to resign from the FNM, which was under the leadership of Mr Ingraham.

He left the party to campaign for its leadership, more than two years before another general election had been expected.

A Tribune editorial once asserted that the party had gained no peace from that day as Mr Wells was clear that he wanted to be prime minister of the country.

Rumblings started even before then as Wells pushed for the creation of a leader-elect post, which he wanted to fill, so that when Mr Ingraham completed his two terms, he could easily slip into the position, ready for a final push to the top.

The party did not agree to create the position.

Unprepared to wait, Mr Wells left Cabinet to get a head start on his campaign.

The jump start made him confident he would win, but the “Dream Team” of Tommy Turnquest and Dion Foulkes swept past him to win leader and deputy leader of the party.

On December 14, 2001, the situation had soured between Mr Wells and Mr Ingraham.

At a mini-rally, Mr Ingraham called Mr Wells a “selfish” man and encouraged supporters to support the FNM’s new Bamboo Town candidate, Calvin Johnson. By this time, he had earned the title “dissident”.

“As you know Tennyson Wells has jumped ship,” Mr Ingraham said at the time. “He wanted to be the captain and since neither the FNM nor the people wanted him in charge, he picked up his Johnny bundle and left.

This came after Mr Wells had served three terms as the FNM’s Bamboo Town MP.

Despite the push to end his representation for the constituency, on Monday, May 27, 2002 Mr Wells started his fourth term, this time as an independent representative for Bamboo Town.

Although he would go on to completely sever ties with the FNM, Mr Wells eventually became an ardent supporter of the party again from the lead up to the 2017 general election until his death.