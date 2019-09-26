Ministry Rejects 'Irresponsible' Story About Death Of Marine

THE Ministry of Health has refuted a "misleading" story circulating on social media about the "unfortunate" death of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine.

The ministry said the the marine in question died of cardiac arrest after he went to the Marsh Harbour Clinic in Abaco on Tuesday evening. A Facebook page alleged the marine died in Abaco as a result of an infection brought on by conditions on the island in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

"The misleading story is replete with reckless and untrue assertions and allegations," the ministry said in a statement.

"The facts are that defence force marine Wallace suffered a cardiac arrest after presenting to the Marsh Harbour Clinic at 6pm yesterday, Tuesday 24 September, 2019. He succumbed after emergency air evacuation and was pronounced dead at Doctors Hospital in Nassau.

"An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death and the relation to his known chronic medical illnesses, which were evident at the time of his presentation. Mr Wallace's medical history will remain confidential.

"There is no evidence that his death was in any way related to his posting in Abaco, the environment, air or water.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have also examined 17 other Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officers. One other had symptoms of a rash and respiratory symptoms.

"There is no specific or generalised risk of inhabitation in Abaco. It is safe for officers of the RBPF, RBDF, other civil servants and the general population. The MOH and our partner agencies (including PAHO) continues to monitor the islands and have discovered no quarantinable illnesses or hazards that threaten the populations attempting to return to their homes and businesses.

"We find that this reckless and irresponsible claim distracts from the everyday efforts of all positive minded individuals and we remind the public not to share such 'reports' unless from a reputable and credible source."