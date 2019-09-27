Dames Impressed By Grand Bahama Restoration Efforts

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames was impressed with the continuing effort to restore and rebuild the island of Grand Bahama.

During his visit to Freeport last week, Mr Dames took time out to talk with some of the residents and was very moved by the many horrific stories being told by Hurricane Dorian survivors.

The island was severely flooded as surge swept across it on September 2, destroying homes, property, and taking the lives of some residents – some of whom are still missing in the eastern part of the island.

Minister Dames also got an update from an official of G B Power Company, and their restoration of electricity on Grand Bahama.

He commended the power company for its continued efforts to restore power to residents and businesses on the island.

Despite significant damage to its plant and infrastructure, the company has restored power to more than 9,000 customers, including all the major industrial companies in the industrial park, some residential customers, commercial businesses, and schools.

Mr Dames repeated government’s commitment to rebuild the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.