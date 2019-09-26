Hurricane Death Toll Reaches 56

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Hurricane Dorian death toll has increased to 56 and Royal Bahamas Police Force officials have again urged people to report missing relatives to the Central Detective Unit.

So far, there have been nine deceased victims recovered in Grand Bahama and 47 in Abaco. On Tuesday, officials said there were 54 deaths associated with Dorian. There are still 608 people missing in the aftermath of the ferocious storm.

In its update yesterday, the National Emergency Management Agency stressed that the RBPF was the only entity authorised to release the official count of recovered bodies. NEMA also outlined how the process of identifying victims happens.

“Whenever a body is found in Grand Bahama and Abaco, the police are called in and accompany the retrieval team at all stages. As a part of the ongoing procedure, the RBPF has begun the process of identification of recovered bodies from Grand Bahama and Abaco,” the RBPF said by way of NEMA.

“If you have not seen your loved ones since the passage of Hurricane Dorian, please report them missing or misplaced at the missing persons section at the Criminal Detective Unit (CDU) located University Drive. An officer will take a statement, which will include relevant information pertaining to the missing or misplaced individual.”

Investigators are using four methods to identify deceased people.

This includes: facial identification when facial features are still intact and relatives can easily recognise their loved ones; fingerprint analysis; DNA analysis to be compared to controlled samples from relatives; and dental records.

Police also said another form of identification can be done through the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) with a Black Notice that circulates information - including fingerprints, DNA, dental and facial identification - on unidentified bodies.

Officials are also working to identify a suitable location for solid waste management.

“A designated landfill site is still required for solid waste management,” the NEMA statement said. “The Ministry of Public Works, the Department of Environmental Health Services/Department of Lands and Survey are working together to identify a suitable location for solid waste management. DEHS has reported that a potential site has been identified.

“Freeport building assessment continues in the following locations: Queen’s Cove; Columbus Park; Hudson Estates; Hawksbill; Regency Park; Bahamia North; and Back of Town.”

Regarding building controls, NEMA said there is an overwhelming request from building owners to start rebuilding or repairs. The Ministry of Public Works is in discussions to retain a structural engineer who will be preparing a process for applicants to receive permits to build in collaboration with the Buildings Control Division.

However, there is still no date for when shops and supermarkets will reopen in Abaco.

“The Emergency Operations Centre in Abaco shared the results of on-the-ground assessments recently conducted in north, south and central Abaco to determine and update figures of people currently living in Abaco Islands and in need of humanitarian assistance.

“Abaco is still in the relief phase as it relates to food assistance. A distribution plan of in-kind donations – food and non-food items – has been put in place to start weekly deliveries to pre-identified distribution sites.

“Also a distribution centre has been set up in Marsh Harbour, at the Central Abaco Primary School and is now fully functional. There is no confirmed date for reopening of shops/supermarkets. Abaco Gas is selling propane from their operating location in Marsh Harbour. Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue is organising and coordinating relief efforts in Hope Town.”