Miller-Uibo Storms Into Semis

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: Shaunae Miller-Uibo began her quest for her first International Amateur Athletic Federation's 400 metres medal with an impressive run in the preliminary rounds on Monday.

Miller-Uibo, still undefeated since that bizarre finish at the last championships in London, England, left nothing to chance as she blew away the field at the 17th World Championships to take the tape in 51.30 seconds.

Having abandoned another quest for the 200/400m double that she attempted in 2017 – coming out with a bronze in the 200m – Miller-Uibo is putting it all on the line the one-lap race at the Khalafa International Stadium.

She used her 6-foot, 1-inch frame to make up the stagger on the field from the first bend. On the back stretch, she accelerated into a comfortable lead. On the home stretch, she shut it down with about 50m to go.

Not even France's Deborah Sananes could catch her, coming in second in 51.76 as Miller-Uibo went on to post the eighth fastest qualifying time. American Wadeline Jonathas was the leading performer in 50.57.

"It’s good. I just give God all thanks and praise for allowing me to finish off healthy," Miller-Uibo said. "Our main goal was to come in here and run as easy as we think and I think that's as easy as it gets and now we just have to get ready for the semis."

The semifinal is set for Tuesday at 1:50 pm EST.