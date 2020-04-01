Minnis Suspends Need To Make Insurance Payments

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has suspended the obligation to pay health, medical and life insurance premiums as long as the state of emergency is in place and for 60 days afterward.

“Should any insured event occur giving rise to the liability of the insurer to pay a claim to the insured, the insurer shall honour the claim and only deduct the renewal fee and any deductible from the money paid under the claim,” his order released Tuesday says.

Dr Minnis has also suspended the obligation to file documents with, pay fees to and renew a licence, visa or permit issued by any government entity, statutory body or regulator. This will be in effect for the duration of the state of emergency and thirty days afterward. However, this does not apply to matters applicable under the Customs Management Act, Value Added Tax Act, Real Property Tax Act and National Insurance Act. This also does not apply to the obligation to pay for child support and maintenance and other civil payments ordered by courts.

Attorney General Carl Bethel, asked about this yesterday, said the order does not apply to Road Traffic Department requirements since that department is open for licensing.

Dr Minnis has also suspended provisions under the Limitation Act for the rest of the state of emergency and 30 days after.

“Basically any civil claim, in tort, contract and even judicial review applications have time limits, after the expiration of which suit cannot be brought, unless they can invoke special rules which allow a judge to extend the time beyond the general limit,” Mr Bethel said. “(This order) means that the limitation on suing for breach of contract, or to eject a squatter is all suspended for the period of the emergency so people don’t lose their rights to sue because the courts are closed.”

Dr Minnis has also suspended requirements to pay fees or may declarations under the International Business Companies Act for the duration of the state of emergency and 14 days after.

The suspension obligation is backdated to March 17.