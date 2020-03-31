National Exams Will Be Moved

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH schools not expected to re-open until later this month due to COVID-19 fears, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said yesterday “there’s no question” the government will have to postpone national examinations.

Speaking outside Cabinet, he said: “You know today, the BJC was supposed to begin but as you know we’ve had to review our exam schedules and we will continue to review it as the coronavirus determines how we should respond.

“There’s no question that we’re going to have to put examinations back. When and how that is going to be accomplished, we cannot say at this time, but we are watching it very closely.

“And, we are obviously consulting with our stakeholders, meaning the unions and internal stakeholders, the parents and students and the private sector to make the best determination as to how we should proceed.”

After the country recorded its first COVID-19 case last month, the government announced several prevention measures, including a national curfew and the closure of schools in the country.

Since then, many local institutions have shifted to online classes, allowing for students to continue their studies at home.

To ensure students have access to learning material while at home, the Ministry of Education launched its Virtual Learning Education programme, making classes available for students online.

Speaking in the House of Assembly on Monday, the education minister said more than 20,000 students have registered for the programme.

Noting the “school system” has lost enough time as a result of Hurricane Dorian, Mr Lloyd said officials were committed to ensuring students have access to various learning materials.

“Our school system has already lost precious instruction and learning time due to Hurricane Dorian,” he stressed yesterday.

“We cannot afford a single day further in lost educational time.”