National Exams Will Be Moved

WITH schools not expected to re-open until later this month due to COVID-19 fears, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said yesterday “there’s no question” the government will have to postpone national examinations.
Speaking outside Cabinet, he said: “You know today, the BJC was supposed to begin but as you know we’ve had to review our exam schedules and we will continue to review it as the coronavirus determines how we should respond.
“There’s no question that we’re going to have to put examinations back. When and how that is going to be accomplished, we cannot say at this time, but we are watching it very closely.
“And, we are obviously consulting with our stakeholders, meaning the unions and internal stakeholders, the parents and students and the private sector to make the best determination as to how we should proceed.”
After the country recorded its first COVID-19 case last month, the government announced several prevention measures, including a national curfew and the closure of schools in the country.
Since then, many local institutions have shifted to online classes, allowing for students to continue their studies at home.
To ensure students have access to learning material while at home, the Ministry of Education launched its Virtual Learning Education programme, making classes available for students online.
Speaking in the House of Assembly on Monday, the education minister said more than 20,000 students have registered for the programme.
Noting the “school system” has lost enough time as a result of Hurricane Dorian, Mr Lloyd said officials were committed to ensuring students have access to various learning materials.
“Our school system has already lost precious instruction and learning time due to Hurricane Dorian,” he stressed yesterday.
“We cannot afford a single day further in lost educational time.”
bahamianson 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
If we have a Bahamas to come back to.
RealTalk 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
I am hopeful that Minister Jeff Lloyd will close ALL virtual schools effective immediately. Students are not focused at this time. If you continue with virtual schools what happen to those students who are stuck at home with no internet? What about those students who parents are now laid off...with no money? What about those students who have certain underlying conditions (asthma or heart problems), you really expect them to be focus on school at this time? What about those students who are subject to mental, physical and sexual abuse by parents or guardians...now 24/7 because their offender is now out of a job due to the shutdown? Students have feelings too and they understand more than you might think. This is not a conducive situation for the students at the present moment. The shutdown of the country and the increasing number of cases has people (adults and students) concerned and worried. If work stops, school should stop!
ohdrap4 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
The students with no internet or computerd are at a disadvantage.
They will just miss grades and assigments
Teachers in the private sector are also at a fisadvantage, as many suffered salary cuts, and have to produce the online materials using their own computer and internet connections.
