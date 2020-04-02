Mp Concerned About Flight Time For Victim

By DENISE MAYCOCK

WEST Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker Edgecombe said the concerns of her constituents about the length of time it took for a critically ill patient to be flown from Bimini to New Providence will be addressed.

The woman, Kim Johnson-Rolle, 57, died on Monday shortly after arriving in New Providence for medical treatment. She has since tested positive for COVID-19. A relative has said it took too long to get her off the island.

When contacted by The Tribune, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe said: “The concerns of residents (in Bimini) are not falling on deaf ears. I can say that the issues which they have expressed have been addressed by the country’s leaders of the health sector, Dr Duane Sands and his entire team.

“We are all saddened by the turn of events. . .truly the entire island of Bimini is in mourning.”

Mrs Parker-Edgecombe noted that Mrs Rolle was well-known in her community. “Both she and her family have done much for its growth and development. She will be missed tremendously,” she added.

“Her care while at the Bimini clinic was dealt with more than professionally, with the team remaining with her non-stop.

“I am sensitive to the concerns of the family and community at large, and I do understand the raw emotions following the entire ordeal. They all remain in my prayers at this time.

“I must note that my inquiries to relevant authorities regarding the concerns expressed by the community surrounding the time frame during which she was taken out of Bimini suggest that the response time was not an intrinsic health system issue…. but challenges with the safe transport by air carriers.

“I too am concerned about this issue and recommit myself to working for and on behalf of that community to alleviate such challenges in future, as well as any other concern facing the provision of health care in that community.”

Mrs Parker-Edgecombe believes Bimini’s protocol, led by the island’s administrator Cleola Pinder, local government practitioners, health officials, and other stakeholders was more than adequate.