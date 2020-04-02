Mp Concerned About Flight Time For Victim

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
WEST Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker Edgecombe said the concerns of her constituents about the length of time it took for a critically ill patient to be flown from Bimini to New Providence will be addressed.
The woman, Kim Johnson-Rolle, 57, died on Monday shortly after arriving in New Providence for medical treatment. She has since tested positive for COVID-19. A relative has said it took too long to get her off the island.
When contacted by The Tribune, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe said: “The concerns of residents (in Bimini) are not falling on deaf ears. I can say that the issues which they have expressed have been addressed by the country’s leaders of the health sector, Dr Duane Sands and his entire team.
“We are all saddened by the turn of events. . .truly the entire island of Bimini is in mourning.”
Mrs Parker-Edgecombe noted that Mrs Rolle was well-known in her community. “Both she and her family have done much for its growth and development. She will be missed tremendously,” she added.
“Her care while at the Bimini clinic was dealt with more than professionally, with the team remaining with her non-stop.
“I am sensitive to the concerns of the family and community at large, and I do understand the raw emotions following the entire ordeal. They all remain in my prayers at this time.
“I must note that my inquiries to relevant authorities regarding the concerns expressed by the community surrounding the time frame during which she was taken out of Bimini suggest that the response time was not an intrinsic health system issue…. but challenges with the safe transport by air carriers.
“I too am concerned about this issue and recommit myself to working for and on behalf of that community to alleviate such challenges in future, as well as any other concern facing the provision of health care in that community.”
Mrs Parker-Edgecombe believes Bimini’s protocol, led by the island’s administrator Cleola Pinder, local government practitioners, health officials, and other stakeholders was more than adequate.
The real question is why did this person fly into a known Covid-19 zone when she knew she had a medical condition that involved her lungs and why didn't she seek medical help when she first started to develop symptoms KNOWING she was on an island with limited medical care? Nobody wants to take person responsibility for anything. If she did not make that trip to Florida she might still be alive today but its everybody else's fault right?
Why wasn't she and her party tested upon re-entering the Bahamas after traveling to a known virus hotspot? The Government and all persons in charge of keeping Bahamians safe by making sure persons entering the Bahamas from outside the country are tested certainly fell asleep on the job and now we need a transparent explanation and an investigation into this tragedy which I feel did not have to happen if they had only done their jobs.
Ah well I guess she had to say something. These are difficult times for the entire world.
There are lessons it for all of us. different lessons but lessons just the same. I hope we will all learn.
I trust this will end very soon. Because if it continues it may be the end for many
